Simon injured again, out of weekend’s clash

Moses Simon will miss tomorrow’s Ligue 1 clash at Montpellier after he was injured in training today. FC Nantes announced Moses Simon sprained his ankle in morning training. The 25-old winger has scored twice in 15 matches this season. However, Nantes are 17th on the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from 18 matches, just three points outside the relegation zone.

