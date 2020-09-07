Sports

Simon put smiles on people’s faces

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…drills boreholes for Benue communities

 

Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from on the request of the people of the community through their elders.

 

A native of Benue State but spent the better part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche. Explaining their plight, Ocheche said the people of the region have been without portable water since it came into existence.

 

“We have been without water for as long as we have existed as a community. The source of water to drink has been from time before now during rainy season we depend on rain water and well. After the rainy season we depend on the water source known as the ewu and from ages it was like that.” The chief thanked the Nigeria international who has brought to an end the desire of the community to have good water for basic needs.

 

“Early this year, a brother of Moses Simon came and said Simon was concerned about the source of our water to drink in the community. He was sympathetic enough to sink three boreholes as an individual.

May God keep him and may God lift him up,” Ocheche said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Real topple Barca from top of La Liga with Sociedad win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga thanks to a hard-fought victory at Real Sociedad. Zinedine Zidane’s side are level on points with Barca, who drew 0-0 with Sevilla on Friday, but go top because of their superior head-to-head record. Sergio Ramos’ penalty after the lively Vinicius Jr was fouled gave the […]
Sports

FIRST AFRICAN TITLE WINNER IN EUROPE, EGBO: BEING BLACK IN ALBANIA IS TOUGH BUT I’M A FIGHTER

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ndubuisi Egbo, became the first Nigerian and African coach to win a league title in Europe after leading KF Tirana to the Albanian top division title. Speaking during an interview on a sports WhatsApp group, NSM Rebranded, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Julius Berger goalie said Nigeria doesn’t have […]
Sports

Barcelona sack head coach, Quique Setien

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has confirmed the sacking of head coach Quique Setien following the club’s humiliation in the Champions League to Bayern Munich. The German giants thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, who finish the season without winning any major trophies. With Lionel Messi reportedly threatening to quit the club, Spanish outlet COPE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: