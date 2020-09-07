Simon put smiles on people’s faces

…drills boreholes for Benue communities

Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from on the request of the people of the community through their elders.

A native of Benue State but spent the better part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche. Explaining their plight, Ocheche said the people of the region have been without portable water since it came into existence.

“We have been without water for as long as we have existed as a community. The source of water to drink has been from time before now during rainy season we depend on rain water and well. After the rainy season we depend on the water source known as the ewu and from ages it was like that.” The chief thanked the Nigeria international who has brought to an end the desire of the community to have good water for basic needs.

“Early this year, a brother of Moses Simon came and said Simon was concerned about the source of our water to drink in the community. He was sympathetic enough to sink three boreholes as an individual.

May God keep him and may God lift him up,” Ocheche said.

