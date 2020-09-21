SimonCooper, Buhari’s aide, Oduwole, Akiosun, others for CAMA’s talk

As part of necessary engagements to deconstruct and explore the potential of the new Corporate and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), leading Lagos law firm, SimonCooper, former law firm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will be hosting a virtual interactive session on the controversial subject.

In partnership with LawPavillion Business Solutions, the online conference, with the theme “Easing Business in Nigeria: CAMA 2020 and Economic Growth, is aimed at driving “an expository conversation geared towards providing clear insights into the regulatory directions necessary to assist Nigeria’s business community and foreign investors in solidifying their business and commercial drive across the country.”

In a statement by Mr. Dapo Akinosun, Founding Partner, SimmonCooper, the programme is designed to take on the “unanswered questions of businesses, startups, investors and other stakeholders across various sectors.” Discussants will include foremost business regulators, members of the international community and sector/governmental leaders.

They are Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar.

Also on the high profile panel is Jan van Weijen: Consul- General,Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos and Ambrose Oruche, Acting Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Managing Director, LawPavilion Business Solutions, Mr. Ope Olugasa and Akinosun, complete the team while Funmilola Mesaiyete, Partner, Public Sector and Regulatory Compliance, SimmonsCooper Partners will be moderating the flow of discussions.

