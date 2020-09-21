Law

SimonCooper, Buhari’s aide, Oduwole, Akiosun, others for CAMA’s talk

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

As part of necessary engagements to deconstruct and explore the potential of the new Corporate and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), leading Lagos law firm, SimonCooper, former law firm of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will be hosting a virtual interactive session on the controversial subject.

 

In partnership with LawPavillion Business Solutions, the online conference, with the theme “Easing Business in Nigeria: CAMA 2020 and Economic Growth, is aimed at driving “an expository conversation geared towards providing clear insights into the regulatory directions necessary to assist Nigeria’s business community and foreign investors in solidifying their business and commercial drive across the country.”

 

In a statement by Mr. Dapo Akinosun, Founding Partner, SimmonCooper, the programme is designed to take on the “unanswered questions of businesses, startups, investors and other stakeholders across various sectors.” Discussants will include foremost business regulators, members of the international community and sector/governmental leaders.

 

They are Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole, Chief Executive, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Garba Abubakar.

 

Also on the high profile panel is Jan van Weijen: Consul- General,Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Lagos and Ambrose Oruche, Acting Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Managing Director, LawPavilion Business Solutions, Mr. Ope Olugasa and Akinosun, complete the team while Funmilola Mesaiyete, Partner, Public Sector and Regulatory Compliance, SimmonsCooper Partners will be moderating the flow of discussions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Rejigging Nigeria’s security architecture

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

    AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the Senate’s call for disengaging service chiefs over rising insecurity. They said the nation’s security architecture should be rejigged to overcome the menace     For the second time in six months, lawmakers at the Red Chambers are demanding the removal […]
Law

Court orders NNPC to pay retirees’ entitlements

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Lagos State division has granted an order for immediate payment of harmonized pensions toretireesof the NigerianNationalPetroleumCorporation (NNPC), putting sealed lips to controversy overinequalityarisingfrompensionbeingreceived by retired staff of the nation’s giant corporation.   The arbitration court in a judgment delivered by Justice Elizabeth Oji, ordered NNPC and the NNPC Pension Fund […]
Law

Enugu Chief Judge frees 24 inmates, grants 53 others bail

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

E nugu State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Priscilla Emehelu, has set 24 inmates free from two different custodial centres within the state.     Emehelu, who was assisted by other judges in the state, also granted bail to 53 other inmates from Nsukka and Enugu Custodial Centres.   At the Nsukka Custodial Centre, on Friday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: