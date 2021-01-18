Sports

Simy Nwankwo sends signals to Rohr

Simy Nwankwo has given Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr something to think about after the Nigerian international scored a brace to help Crotone to a superb 4-1 victory over Benevento in the Italian Serie A.

 

The striker had four goals prior to Sunday’s clash, but his last came in the team’s 3-1 loss to Sampdoria on December 19.

 

However, he turned on the style on Sunday afternoon as he scored twice to take his tally for the season to six goals in 18 games. Crotone took the lead in the fifth minute after Kamil Glik was forced to direct a cross intended for Simy into his net.

 

Simy then doubled the home side’s lead in the 29th minute, finishing from inside the box after a loose ball fell into his path.

 

The 28-year-old scored his second and Crotone’s third in the 54th minute by finishing off a low cross from Emmanuel Riviere. Milos Vulic made it four 11 minutes later before Iago Falque scored a consolation for Benevento.

 

The win is just Crotone’s third of the season and Simy played a starring role in it.

 

The 28-year-old will now hope to continue in the same vein as he hopes to battle Taiwo Awoniyi and Paul Onuachu for a spot in Nigeria’s squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Benin Republic in March.

