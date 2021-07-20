Sin-nators or law breakers?

A friend once told in very instructive language that in Nigeria, there are sins without sinners. It is pretty difficult to acknowledge who a sinner and his sins are.

There are sins everywhere but no one wants to own up to the sins. In an effort to declutter the Electoral Act by way of amendment, the lawmakers have decidedly personalised the process and compounded the whole gamut of electioneering campaign and credible elections.

Rather than work as patriotic Nigerians, they exhibited very childish mannerisms that further threw spanners in the works of trying to rebirth Nigeria’s citadel of woes. Lawmakers ought to be altruistic and forward looking.

They ought to generate laws that would help to strengthen and deepen democracy in a manner that would repose confidence in the minds of the players. But the ugly reality that played out last week reminded me very strongly that there are educated illiterates in every corridor of power, that of the Senate has a silver lining to it.

It was not just a huge shame seeing our so-called senators exhibit such gangsterism, they exposed the uselessness of their education and exposure. When you run through the profile of some of the Senators, you would see Ph.D, Masters Degrees, and other associated qualifications that qualified them to seek for the senate in the first place.

Once they sauntered into that hallowed chambers, old men who are nurturing and mentoring their children in different ways, would suddenly wear the garb of street thugs.

You see grandfathers engaging in fisticuffs trying to undercut Nigeria from the path of benevolence to the course of infamy. I wonder what they tell their wives and children when they get home, having put up such inglorious notoriety.

With their ballooning fashion style, they descend to the abyss of noise-making, shouting on top of their voices to convey their thoughts in a manner unbefitting of lawmakers.

Even those, who acquired such postgraduate degrees, who should naturally guide the legislative procedure, end up leaving their brains at home in their hurry to come to the hallowed chambers to remind us of their adult rascality.

Watching those “SIN-ators” last week, confirmed to me without equivocation that Nigeria is doomed by this generation of mentally famished lawmakers who cannot rationalise the central kernel of their dubious endorsements. And this is no laughing matter.

It is the tragedy of a country that is mortally doomed by its own elected lawmakers who are expected to make laws for the good governance of the country.

This time, it was a proviso that ought to grant opportunity for improved elections, and rather than see these old men behave like leaders, they ended up masquerading like gang of sinuous fawns, in the chess game of power. They said in very plain language, that they were not interested in processes that would lead to credible elections.

They preferred the weather-beaten process of manual collation and announcement of results with its ubiquitous rigging and manipulation. This goes to show that most of these lawmakers were never elected in the first place.

They were products of manipulation, rigging and underhand transactions that continue to impugn on the electoral process, making us look like a bunch of unserious clowns wishing their country tumultuous perfidy.

From the oldest to the youngest senators, all we could see is a combination of jesters and coupon clippers, who are dancing ostentatiously to the rhythm of well structured infamy.

Rather than choose the path of country, they deployed partisanship to comic height and left our country a laughing stock in the comity of nations.

A day earlier before that drama of the absurd, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan spoke of receiving about 900 SMS messages via his phone, in a manner that suggested that the senate was being blackmailed. He opted for “lobby” as the usual and normal legislative approach to convince and woo lawmakers to support a particular bill or not.

Ahmad Lawan, a PhD holder, displayed tactlessness in every material particular. In legislative procedure, applying the rudiments of lobby in a lawmaking process as sacrosanct as etransmission of result, would amount to excess luggage. Such a law, in saner climes, does not require partisanship because the end product would help inject new thinking into our electoral process to deepen democracy.

If we have credible election and electoral outcomes, the better for our democracy. Laws of this nature do not have to be politicised and personalised on the basis of party A and B. I thought Ahmad Lawan is eternally more grounded than what he displayed. It does appear he is being overrated.

If we can get our elections right, there would be less acrimony and violence during the process. But APC lawmakers, with their protruding stomachs like mass of protoplasm, would rather opt for the bizarre.

They love rigging elections with their associated violence and manipulations. APC is afraid of going into the 2023 general elections with a cleaner version of the electoral act, that would checkmate APC’s rigging mentality and gangsterism.

Each time I watched such infamy, I am easily reminded of late Alex Akinyele’s description of lawmakers as bunch of famished baboons let loose into a banana plantation.

The hunger mentality is easily the short road to the assembly complex. Otherwise, how can a Senator in his full senses, vote against a provision that should ordinarily be embraced by all- in the name of partisanship.

It is the most ridiculous piece of idiocy I have seen in recent times. And to think that these are the men and women that were elected from their respective senatorial zones, is to wonder what manner of a country we truly are.

Imagine their unruly behaviour, their cacophony of useless noise, their rationale for endorsing backward disintegration instead of forward integration, their penchant for using very senseless rationale to underscore their foolishness.

How can a lawmaker opt for crude methods of election transmission of results in this technology age? What reasoning could that possibly be?

And at the end of the month, they take home bogus pay cheque for doing foolish things.

Nigerians are paying for their collective foolery, our hard earned taxpayers money being used to support a system that is aided by gluttons and potbellied law breakers. I feel deeply sorry for my country and the generation that presently dominates our corridor of power.

A generation of parasitic lawmakers who are busy exploiting our indulgence to recklessly apply our collective patrimony. The other day, the National Assembly complex was in a pool of water from a leaking roof, a damnation of our poor maintenance culture.

The other time, right before our very eyes, we saw thugs trying to scale the fence to take over control of the assembly complex. At other time, thugs and criminals were guided to invade the hallowed chambers as they made away the mace, the symbol of legislative authority.

Rather than apprehend the criminals, the lawmakers scampered to safety in a gale of laughter. When are we going to ever hear cheering news from the National Assembly aside from all the comedy of errors that abound in measureless quantities?

How long are we going to be watching piece of ribaldrous drama, scripted to please the ego of some power mongers desperate to rewrite our collective destiny and history.

If a lawmaking assembly cannot support the process of throwing up good laws that would deepen our democracy and strengthen the structures that would lead to credible outcome, what then should be the minimum expectation?

As I write this, my eyes are tear-shot not only because of the calamity of our present situation, but more because some well dressed bandits have taken over the hallowed chambers.

Very soon, we may be forced to invade the complex to seek redemption of a system that has been heavily monetised. It is a huge embarrassment to watch the drama of last week.

It hurts my heart and befuddles my sensibilities.

Like this: Like Loading...