Sinach, Frank Edwards, 5 Nigerian Gospel Stars with International Recognition

Following the successful growth of the Nigerian secular music industry, a couple of gospel acts are in the frontiers of the gospel landscape and have been influencing in the direction which the Lord’s spirit leads.

However, these worshippers have begun layering a sturdy impact beyond the Nigerian music stratosphere. Ever since the African pop music scene has kept expanding with increased influence, the gospel creators are also putting out incredible stints and have been leading the true Worship culture from West Africa into the front rows.

SINACH

Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, 48, is popularly known as Sinach. She is the Nigerian worship leader who firmly has roots in Worshipping God from Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s church popularly known as Love World Inc. She has recorded a milestone in two decades which have continued rippling counts as She has successfully expanded in inspiring other gospel creators and has also poised a sturdy influence within spiritual territories. However, Sinach has incredible records with so much impact it has laid upon people with God.

Tracks like, “Way Maker” and the ubiquitous “I Know Who I’m” render a solid affirmation to who the Christian should be and represent in the kingdom of God.

She has acquired various prestigious awards as a renowned creator, and her works have spawned into large music spaces beyond West Africa. Moreover, Sinach has performed on global stages even as she has headlined concerts at over 50 countries in the world as well as her works have appeared on top of the Christian Billboard songwriter chart for 12 weeks in a row. She is the biggest even as she keeps serving as a legit source of inspiration to other upcoming worshippers.

FRANK EDWARDS

Frank Edwards is the next on this list. Born Frank Ugochukwu Edwards, 32, and is popularly known as Frank Edwards. He is another especially refined contemporary gospel creator, he is a true worshipper in God’s kingdom. Tracks like, “Beautiful”, “At My Feet”, “You Too Dey Bless Me” and more have immersed a huge amount of success. His career run has recorded rounds of achievement as well as he is a part of the most notable creators in Love World Inc., which has been a reputable home for eminent gospel super-stars like himself emerging into the World music spaces.

Frank Edwards released his 14-track debut album titled, “The Definition” in 2008 under the distribution of Honesty Music, which gained critical acclaim and seeded him into the top tiers of the Nigerian gospel scene. However, Edwards has been raking a huge amount of numbers from his super inspiring music. His 2016 album Frankincense which had features from popular Micah Stampley and Nathaniel Bassey topped Beyonce’s and Adele’s albums within a few hours of release on the iTunes album chart. He has been incredible.

MERCY CHINWO

After her successful run in the 2012 Nigerian Idol Season 2 competition, Mercy Chinwo had a triumphant break out into the media spaces and has expanded ever since to date. Chinwo signed a record deal with EeZee Concepts in 2017, even as she has become an idol and inspiration to creators venturing into the gospel music landscape.

Mercy Chinwo’s worship is exceptional. Through her local dialect and English which reflects from her music when she praises the Lord’s name, keep her art in a presentable shape that has the quality of bringing diverse cultures to bond with Christ. However, her music is spiritually enriching to listeners as it preserves their relationship with God to be more intense.

Chinwo has rocked the spotlight on global stages even as her works have earned her awards on West African plains and more.

ADA EHI

Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, popularly known as Ada Ehi, is another gospel super-star whose love for God could be found in the expression of her artistry. Her songs like, “I Overcame”, “Congratulations” featuring Buchi as well as her powerfully structured “Testimony”, give a Christian an enriched kind of life as to what and how they should supposedly acquire from God’s splendorous riches in Glory.

Testimony should be the life of a believer even when faced with trials and temptations. Everything works together for their good which is what the Lord has said in his word and they should testify in Thanksgiving because God worketh in ways we can’t imagine. However, Ada has raised a successful career in the gospel landscape. In 2017, she was named on YNaija’s list of 100 most influential Christian personalities in Nigeria. Also in 2019 her glorious framed record, “Only You”, was listed as one of the 20 most viewed songs of the decade from Nigeria.

Furthermore, on 26 August 2021, she received her first YouTube Plaques for reaching 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She’s big.

NATHANIEL BASSEY

The story of this humbly and iconic Nigerian gospel creator is overwhelming. He is literally one of the greatest of all in the West African gospel music landscape. He has created tracks that completely resonate with believers of God. Well, Nathaniel Bassey has had a collaboration with the American renowned Micah Stampley for the ubiquitous “This God Is Too God” in 2016.

However, he has performed, headlined, and have rocked on the global stages even as your most beloved creator Sinach, with whom you have developed a strong bond for her music.

Although she has grown legendary over the decades and has collaborated with Nathaniel Bassey for her 2021 record titled, “Beautiful”, as well as they’ve both had other incredible mashups. NaijaMusic.com.ng mentioned that these gospel acts have created an ambiance atmosphere for the gospel culture to thrive in Nigeria, also meeting globe-trotting standards even as other super talented worshippers are breaking into spaces, shinning the light of Christ, and have been laying impacts on various lives.

The likes of Samsong, Tope Alabi, Judikay, Chioma Jesus, Buchi, Dunsi, Lara George, and more.

