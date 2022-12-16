Islam

Sincerity: Difference between 1st, 3rd world countries – National head Ahmadiyya

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Amir (National Head) Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji (Barr) Alatoye Folorunso AbdulAzeez has called on Nigerians to quit hypocritical living, stressing that lack of honesty has hindered the growth of the third world nations. AbdulAzeez who recommended adoption of the holy prophet’s model, tasked Nigerian leaders to focus on sincerity, building peace, providing quality healthcare and desist from diverting resources meant for the wellbeing of the citizenry. He likewise condemned the politics of bitterness, terrorism, incessant killings, rampant kidnapping for ransom and ritual, fictious subsidy and materialistic interest affecting the nation.

The faith group head made the call while addressing a press conference on the 68th Jalsa Salana (annual conference) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, with the theme “Our Paradise is in our God”, holding Friday, December 23 to Sunday December 25 in Ilaro Ogun State, under the guidance of the World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih, V(aba).

In his address, AbdulAzeez stated: “The rationale behind this God- entered theme is the need of our contemporary time where Nigeria in particular and the world in general have been wallowing in pervasive insecurity and lack of true peace and has happiness due to humanity drifting away from the ultimate God amid unbridled pursuit of crass materialism in the form of acquisition of all forms of power, fame and wealth among others.

“In line with the teachings of Islam, it is the belief of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at that God is the absolute peace and ultimate source of peace, security and prosperity as the Holy Qur’an chapter 59 verse 24 declares… We will be focusing on Allah and His attributes. “The logic is that, since Allah is as described, then all human individual, national and global interests in achieving real prosperity and true peace, security and happiness can only be realised through recognition of the centrality of the place of Allah in the destiny of humanity; and through total submission to His will and commandments and worship of Him to gain nearness to Him and harvest both spiritual and material bounties from Him.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

