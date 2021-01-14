Business

Sinfield: Why 9mobile is strengthening management team

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, has said that the company’s determination to remain at the forefront of delivering excellent products and services informed its recent appointments to beef up its management.

This came as the telecom operator announced the appointment of a new Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Deputy Chief Technical Officer, and Director of Strategy. According to Sinfield, 9mobile remains fully committed to executing its business strategies with the help of a high-performing team of dedicated, hardworking employees as it strives to satisfy its over 13 million customers.

The new appointees into the telco’s management team are Juergen Peschel as CTO, Baqi Salihu as Deputy CTO, and Karn Gulati as Director of Strategy. “The collective knowledge, expertise, and experience that Juergen, Baqi, and Karn bring to the organisation will further strengthen our business. These promotions continue to consolidate the leadership of our organisation and are evidence of the great career opportunities that employment with 9mobile offers,” he said. According to a statement announcing the appointment, as CTO, Peschel, an experienced professional with an international executive track record within the IT, managed services and telecommunications industry, including expertise in a wide variety of industry verticals and markets, will oversee the evolution and integration of the company’s technical functions.

“Peschel has over 25 years of extensive international and operational experience as a technology and business leader. Over the years, he has led Information Technology teams, built VAS Services, IP, and transport networks for Vodafone across all European markets, and engaged with emerging markets across the world for subsea, carrier, and satellite services. He successfully launched the mobile payment service Mpesa in Kenya,” the statement read. It added that as Deputy CTO, Salihu would support the CTO to drive technology decisions in line with current trends and align the technical and transformation initiatives of 9mobile.

“He is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of mobile telecoms engineering, operations, RF planning and optimisation, and digital services experience. He led the network QoS and support department of 9mobile as the Director, Network Quality of Service since June 2018,” 9mobile stated. The telco said the new Director of Strategy, Gulati, would be responsible for developing strategic, tactical, and operational initiatives. “He is a long-serving management consultant with over 12 years of experience in the telecom and technology sector. He has led advisory services teams focusing on telecom, media and technology (TMT) industry and has worked across India, Africa, and South East Asia for various telecom clients,” the company said.

