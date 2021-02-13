Singer 7Figures returns with new single titled “OG Motivation”

Young Nigerian musician, Ayobami Aduragbemi Adekunle, better known as 7Figures is back. The up-and-coming musician, who has released some songs in the past, leading to appreciable impact, has a new song for his fans titled “OG Motivation”. Speaking about the title of the song, the Lecitoyen University, Cotonou graduate said it is all about helping people get inspired and finding motivation even in small and seemingly remote places.

“I am motivated endlessly by what I see around me and I want people to tap into that motivation also and get inspiration from each angle in order to believe what they see can bring about progress in their life, business and the likes,” 7Figures said. Born on September 11, 1992 in Ogun State, the young talent studied in the Republic of Benin for his tertiary education and graduated with a first degree before delving fully into music.

He has released a couple of songs including “Feel it,” “Jaabo,” “Somebody” apart from his latest offering. He also has done two covers by two established acts, with “Ajigijaga” a cover of a song by Reminisce and “Respect on my name,” a Yung6ix cover.

