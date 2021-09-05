Body & Soul

Singer and guitarist, Glowin Ed signed as first artist in AMG label

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Glowin Ed is excited and thankful as she recently signed the dotted lines as Atlas Music Group, AMG first recording artiste. Glowin Ed is well known on Instagram for making covers of her favourite Nigerian music with her Guitar.

 

orn and raised in Nigeria, she started singing from the church choir when she was 12 and in 2020 she released her debut single title “Breathe” independently and she has since worked with artists such as Asuzu, Daddi. Glowin Ed is still in her finals for her Communication Arts Degree from the University of Uyo while pursuing her music career.

 

Atlas Music Group(AMG), which is a subsidiary of the Music Business Academy for Africa described the singing sensation as a female vocal powerhouse.

 

“She is an artiste that is expressively ready to spread her versatility around any genre of music. She’s a talented singer, songwriter, guitarist and we can’t wait for you guys to hear from her.

 

We’re super happy to welcome @Glowin_Ed to the AMG family,” the label stated. The music group expressed excitement while making her announcement known via its Twitter and Instagram pages on 21st August, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu celebrates as he turns 53

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc belongs to that rare breed of men who possess the ability to consistently do more than they say.     If he promises you a hill, better be sure you’re getting a mountain. For years, he’s sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats […]
Body & Soul

Late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi, remembered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede’s recent post on how much she misses her mother-inlaw, late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi brought back memories to her many fans of her best times on the big screen. In an Instagram post, Jegede revealed that she misses the Late Ajayi so much. “For so many reasons I miss this great […]
Body & Soul

Ondo Guber election: Kayode Ajulo, adamantly undistracted

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

W ith his status and the influence he wields in the society, only cynics would make attempts to underrate the personality of cerebral human right lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, because his towering image readily dwarfs any untoward mischief anyone might want to play with it. It is, however, important to note that the wide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica