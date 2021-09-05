Singer and guitarist, Glowin Ed signed as first artist in AMG label

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Glowin Ed is excited and thankful as she recently signed the dotted lines as Atlas Music Group, AMG first recording artiste. Glowin Ed is well known on Instagram for making covers of her favourite Nigerian music with her Guitar.

orn and raised in Nigeria, she started singing from the church choir when she was 12 and in 2020 she released her debut single title “Breathe” independently and she has since worked with artists such as Asuzu, Daddi. Glowin Ed is still in her finals for her Communication Arts Degree from the University of Uyo while pursuing her music career.

Atlas Music Group(AMG), which is a subsidiary of the Music Business Academy for Africa described the singing sensation as a female vocal powerhouse.

“She is an artiste that is expressively ready to spread her versatility around any genre of music. She’s a talented singer, songwriter, guitarist and we can’t wait for you guys to hear from her.

We’re super happy to welcome @Glowin_Ed to the AMG family,” the label stated. The music group expressed excitement while making her announcement known via its Twitter and Instagram pages on 21st August, 2021.

