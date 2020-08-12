Singer Annjay shows off sexy curves in new photos

Multi talented Nigerian entrepreneur, Annjay Chioma, who recently launched her new beauty product, Annjay Sexy Shaper, has released some lovely photos for the delight of her fans.

The breathtaking photos, which she unveiled on her Instagram page, portrays a typical example of how sexy she wants every lady to feel and look.

The new product, according to the Singer, is for all kinds of women who want to bring sexy back in her lifestyle and is quite affordable for all.

“We have a lot of women in our society today with pot bellies and it is really disturbing. Some say ‘my husband says I am not fine again’or ‘I’m no longer attractive’. The good news is that Annjaysexy Shapers is here to help every beautiful woman out there with a potbelly to get back to shape. We want to restore women’s confidence back. Our products are not made in Nigeria and they are quite affordable too.”

Annjay, who is also a recording artiste, has worked hard to make a notable impact for brand and the Nigerian music industry at large.

Annjay Sexy Shaper is coming after the grand success of her other beauty brands: Annjay Hair, Annjay Lashes, Annjay Cosmetics and Cura Sunglasses.

