Harry Belafonte, the singer and actor who smashed racial barriers in the US, has died at home in Manhattan, aged 96.

One of the most successful African-American pop stars in history, he scored hits with Island In The Sun, Mary’s Boy Child and the UK number one Day-O (The Banana Boat Song), reports the BBC.

But his greatest achievements were as a campaigner for black civil rights in the US. He died of congestive heart failure, said his spokesman Ken Sunshine. His wife Pamela was by his side.