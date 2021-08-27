Singer Daniel Odum’s ‘Business with God’ gets over 500,000 streamings

Ghanaian-born Nigerian singer, Daniel Odum, is currently making waves with his new play list, ‘Business with God’, which has over half a million streams after it was released on the first of January, 2021. Odum, whose stage name is Dan Drizzy, grew up between two worlds: his family’s deep ties to Nigerian highlife music while years he spent in South Africa and Nigeria influenced his sounds and rhythm. His outstanding melodies creative skills, sound arrangements, and songwriting abilities have landed him in the spotlight in Ghana and across Western Africa.

Dan Drizzy started having the urge to take to music while living with his dad in Nigeria, who always listened to indigenous percussion influenced music. He however joined a music group HOV GANG with some friends he met in his university days in Koforidua. Unfortunately, they never produced a song and ended up getting disbanded. Later on he moved to South Africa where he worked at a studio and had the privilege to watch Kwesta record his album. This increased his interest in pursuing a career in music. He had to move back to Ghana to pursue his dream, leading him to YAA PONO who immediately got him involved with UPTOWN ENERGY.

“Inspiration is everywhere,” Drizzy said in an interview with Kula at YFM ACCRA this year. Dan Drizzy has worked with a lot of big industry names since he released his hit single “Money speaking” featuring the award winning rapper and lyrical genius Yaa Pono [His first song as a member of Uptown Energy], he later released his debut extended playlist ‘Business With God’. The extended playlist consist of A-list rappers, singers, disc jockeys and songwriters like Medikal, Yaa Pono, Rhatti, DJ Clems among others.

