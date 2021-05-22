Arts & Entertainments

Singer, Demi Lovato, comes out as non-binary

American singer, Demi Lovato, has come out as non-binary; a person who identifies as neither male nor female‍. The music star made this known via the latest episode of her podcast, ‘4D With Demi Lovato,’ released on Wednesday. “Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato said.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.” Lovato announced her engagement to Ehrich back in July 2020. According to reports, the couple struggled to make their relationship work. Lovato is a songwriter, actress, television personality, author, and activist.

She rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock in 2008 and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010. Lovato became a judge and mentor for the second and third seasons of the U.S. version of The X – Factor alongside Britney Spears, Simon Cowell, and L.A. Reid.

