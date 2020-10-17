Arts & Entertainments

Singer Dice Ailes leads #EndSARS protest in Canada

Posted on

Nigerian singer Dice Ailes has led a group of #EndSARS protest in Toronto, Canada. In a series of posts shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, October 15, 2020, the singer disclosed that he led the demonstration against the lingering police brutality in Nigeria.

He said: “Yesterday, Toronto came out with me in numbers to demand change. We have been deprived for so many years our rights as citizens. “We are scattered all across the world, running Helter-skelter from one place to another, enduring systems that weren’t designed to favour us, simply because life is unbearable in our natural home. “But enough is enough. The new generation ers and sisters in the police force against us. “While we fight for them, they shoot us dead in the streets.

But we understand the concept of life, death and sacrifice. And we have given ourselves up so life will be better for the generation after us. “We understand death is inevitable so we are not afraid of your guns. We understand that a lot of the issues we face daily are deeply rooted in poverty.

“So, even after we win our fight against Police brutality in Nigeria. We will fight to end poverty. Fight to end impunity. Fight to end injustice. Fight to end insecurity. The battle hasn’t ended it has only just begun.” Ailes joins the list of celebrities who have joined or led the #EndSars protest in Nigeria and diaspora.

