Singer, Kayode features on Reminisce’s new album alongside Olamide, Victony, Oxlade

Veteran rapper, Reminisce released the tracklist for his highly anticipated album ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’ and one of the features that caught our eye is Kayode, a young up and coming singer from Lagos Nigeria, who is featured on the album alongside other familiar names like Olamide, Mayorkun, Oxlade, Victony.

Kayode is most known for his song ‘Live Forever’ and has been on the rise ever since. His background in music started as a teenager from church where he played the piano and bass guitar before moving on to recording music professionally. He first started gaining media attention with his freestyles and covers on Instagram, growing steadily, with every release. He would finally gain major attention after the release of his song ‘Live Forever’. He got a lot of buzz, which made industry stakeholders and movers begin to pay attention.

For Kayode, being featured on Reminisce’s upcoming album was not only an incredible opportunity, but a full-circle moment. “I feel blessed having to be on Reminisce’s album,” he says. “I still have memories from my early teenage years bumping reminisce. I know the lyrics to kako bi chicken, 2mussh, Asalamalekun, Government, Daddy by heart. So having to meet him and make music with him was uplifting.”

Reminisce had heard Kayode’s music from his wife and on the radio and was immediately drawn to it. After listening to more of Kayode’s music, he knew he wanted him to be a part of the album. He had his team reach out to him and they met that evening. Kayode was thrilled to be asked to be on the album.

“He told me he heard his wife play my music and it caught his attention, he also heard it on the radio while driving and decided to shazam it, he then went to listen to more of my songs and he loved it. His people reached out to me and we met that evening, he told me about his album and he wanted me to be on it.”

Kayode is featured on Track 7 titled “Tight”. We can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us.