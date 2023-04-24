News

Singer, Kayode features on Reminisce’s new album alongside Olamide, Victony, Oxlade

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Veteran rapper, Reminisce released the tracklist for his highly anticipated album ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’ and one of the features that caught our eye is Kayode, a young up and coming singer from Lagos Nigeria, who is featured on the album alongside other familiar names like Olamide, Mayorkun, Oxlade, Victony.

Kayode is most known for his song ‘Live Forever’ and has been on the rise ever since. His background in music started as a teenager from church where he played the piano and bass guitar before moving on to recording music professionally. He first started gaining media attention with his freestyles and covers on Instagram, growing steadily, with every release. He would finally gain major attention after the release of his song ‘Live Forever’. He got a lot of buzz, which made industry stakeholders and movers begin to pay attention.

For Kayode, being featured on Reminisce’s upcoming album was not only an incredible opportunity, but a full-circle moment. “I feel blessed having to be on Reminisce’s album,” he says. “I still have memories from my early teenage years bumping reminisce. I know the lyrics to kako bi chicken, 2mussh, Asalamalekun, Government, Daddy by heart. So having to meet him and make music with him was uplifting.”

Reminisce had heard Kayode’s music from his wife and on the radio and was immediately drawn to it. After listening to more of Kayode’s music, he knew he wanted him to be a part of the album. He had his team reach out to him and they met that evening. Kayode was thrilled to be asked to be on the album.

“He told me he heard his wife play my music and it caught his attention, he also heard it on the radio while driving and decided to shazam it, he then went to listen to more of my songs and he loved it. His people reached out to me and we met that evening, he told me about his album and he wanted me to be on it.”

Kayode is featured on Track 7 titled “Tight”. We can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Indian city

Posted on Author Reporter

  It’s that time of the year again when heavy rains in the Indian city of Mumbai and nearby areas have disrupted the lives of millions of people in the country’s financial capital. Many parts of the city remain inundated in waist deep water as incessant rains lash the city, causing flooding and waterlogging, reports […]
News

Ohanaeze dismisses anti-Buhari visit comments by fake group

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dismissed a statement purportedly issued by a group allegedly masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which expressed sentiments against President Muhammad Buhari’s proposed visit to Imo State. The Ohanaeze body, under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, described one Chidi Ibeh and his group, who issued the statement as “a […]
News

Anambra takes health insurance scheme to doorsteps

Posted on Author Onah Onah

The Managing Director of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), Dr. Simon Onyemaechi, has disclosed that not less than 143,555 persons have so far been enrolled in the scheme. He added that the number of informal sector enrollees increased from 109 in 2019 to 143,555 in 2021 through ASHIA’s adoption model. This, according to him, […]

Leave a Comment