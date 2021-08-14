Arts & Entertainments

Singer Kayset Teams up with Yovi on new sound ‘Nwanne’

Following the release of his latest single, titled ‘Nwanne’, Kayset is gaining the right attention with the afro highlife song and it is making waves on all available music stores with streams going into the hundreds of thousands and is been talked about on the streets with a recognition for the artist creativity both with singing and content creation.

The fast rising Afro pop singer teams up with another, Yovi to deliver a body of work that is already creating an impression and making a statement as the talented singer continues on his journey to cement his place in the music business.
In a recent interview, Kayset was asked regarding his goal in the music career?  The fast rising artist stated that he would simply like to cement his name in the music game.

Nwanne by Kayset is the latest street anthem and it is doing well both in stores and on the street with the promise of been a love interest song.

Kayset gains the right kind of attention with Nwanne and fans reactions are in the green regarding the afro highlife release with a blend of the east and western vibe.

