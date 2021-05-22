Arts & Entertainments

Singer Lyta called out by baby mama over failure to provide money for son’s birthday party

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, also known as Lyta, has been called out by his baby mama over his failure to provide money for his son’s birthday party. Kemi Ayorinde, mother of Lyta’s son, made this known via her Instagram stories while writing a note to her future husband.

“Dear future husband, Aari’s dad can’t afford 13k (Naira) for balloons for his child’s upcoming 1st birthday so imma need you to be able to afford my monthly cost, if not you are not for me. Xxx,” she wrote. Ayorinde went on to debunk the notion that she was making fuse over the balloons. According to her, they are already wealthy people and she only wanted him to be part of their son’s birthday.

The singer and Ayorinde welcomed Aari in 2020. Lyta is yet to react to his baby mama’s claims. Repeated calls to his phone and that of his managers rang out while text messages were not responded to.

Our Reporters

