Arts & Entertainments

Singer Paul Okoye recovers from COVID-19

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, Paul Okoye has recovered from the dreaded coronavirus. The music star shared the good news via his Instagram page on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

“Happy New Year all 2021 pls don’t overhype it ohhhh abeg …… just take it easy as it comes na over hype spoil 2020. I’m better, stronger, tested negative after 11days” he wrote. The singer’s recovery is coming barely 24 hours after he announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

“ATTENTION!!! Fck it!!! Covid is REAL!!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe. Some will say “experience is the best teacher. oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now. sht is not funny…..worst sickness ever!!!” he wrote. The music star joins the list of celebrities who have fought and won the battle against the novel virus.

