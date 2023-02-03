Singer Ric Hassani opens up on relationship with Waje

Singer Ric Hassani has touched on the rumours that he is dating singer Waje. Hassani revealed in an interview with Hot FM Lagos that he doesn’t mind cheating in a relationship. According to him, there is only one life to live, and as such, it should be lived to the fullest. The singer claims that he doesn’t mind if his partner cheats on him as long as they have a deeper connection. He even said that if his spouse feels like cheating, he will let her and even drive her to the man’s house. “Honestly I don’t mind cheating. I mean you have one life. If you feel like that’s what you wanna do, fine as long as we have a deeper connection. If you are my partner and you feel like, somebody else might be better then me, mehn I go drive you go the guy house,” he said.
