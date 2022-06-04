Singer Shakira separates from footballer husband, Pique

Colombian singer and dancer, Shakira and her footballer partner, Barcelona star, Gerard Pique have parted ways.

A short statement by Shakira’s communication agency, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

This follows allegations of cheating by Pique who was reportedly caught in bed with another woman.

Shakira and Pique started their relationship a little over a decade ago and have two sons together – Milan and Sasha.

The couple, according to Mirror UK, have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of their family home.

Spanish outlet, El Periodico, reports that the 2010 World Cup winner has been staying in a bachelor pad and has been living a “party lifestyle” since the split.

