Sports

Singer Shakira separates from footballer husband, Pique

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Colombian singer and dancer, Shakira and her footballer partner, Barcelona star, Gerard Pique have parted ways.

A short statement by Shakira’s communication agency, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

This follows allegations of cheating by Pique who was reportedly caught in bed with another woman.

Shakira and Pique started their relationship a little over a decade ago and have two sons together – Milan and Sasha.

The couple, according to Mirror UK, have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of their family home.

Spanish outlet, El Periodico, reports that the 2010 World Cup winner has been staying in a bachelor pad and has been living a “party lifestyle” since the split.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NBBF Electoral Committee assures candidates of fair electoral process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Electoral Committee of the 2021 Nigeria Basketball Federation met on Friday to fine tune plans as the countdown continues to 30th of October election date. The committee reiterated its commitment to organising a free and fair election while providing a level playing field for all interested candidates. At the meeting presided over by its […]
Sports

My Eagles’ll play entertaining football –Eguavoen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles caretaker coach Austin Eguavoen has said his football philosophy stimulates entertaining football, assuring Nigerians the national team will put smiles on their faces with styles of play that will guarantee goals. He said the immediate assignment of the team which is to do well at the forthcoming African Nations Cup is tough but […]
Sports

IOC vice-president in Japan as Olympic preparations ramp up

Posted on Author Reporter

  International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates arrived in Japan on Tuesday, as organisers ramp up final preparations with just over five weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open. Ahead of his arrival, several dozen people protested against the Games in Tokyo, though recent opinion polls suggest public opposition may be weakening. Later Tuesday, organisers will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica