Body & Soul

Singer, Shizem wows fans at Buckwild n Breathless Concert

Posted on

Entertainment aficionados in Nigeria have continued to talk about the stellar electrifying performance of fast rising artiste Shizem at a concert in Lagos. Shizem whose real names is Oluwafemi Denzel Adeniyi, gave a good account of himself at the recently concluded P-square show tagged “Buckwild n Breathless Concert” which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos State, Nigeria. Shizem,whose genre of music is Afro pop,is a singer, song writer whose stage performance leaves no one in doubt that Nigeria is blessed with artistes who has what it takes to rule the world in the music arena. After the concert, there have been enthusiastic reviews from people on social media and around the world on how fantastic the songs Shizem performed at the event was and thus making him a star to watch as his career takes a quatum leap into the future. Away from his stellar performance at the just concluded concert,the release of his hit single titled “Call”, featuring Flavour, one of Nigeria’s best musicians has also positioned him as an artiste to reckon with. Having worked with Flavour on many fronts,Shizem is poised to new collaborations with the Nabania crooner in the future. Shizem, has also unleashed another new astonishing and catchy audio and video which has a unique style titled “Nobody”. Nobody by Shizem is the latest soundtrack for the street and hustler, Radio Stations, Parties, Club Bangers and DJ Mix any day. Nobody by Shizem is available on digital platforms for streaming and downloads worldwide

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Body & Soul

Be the ‘Hip Girl’ with thigh high boots

Posted on

Be thThigh high boots are back in style. But this time, with a little bit of glamour. The leather ones are the most wanted in this fashion rave. These stylish boots are not for ladies that like ‘the prime and proper’ fashion.   These boots are for ladies, who know how to switch their style […]
Body & Soul

Excitement as Tonye Cole, wife mark 25th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Wole Adepoju

Even though the female folks are regarded as the weaker vessels, time and events have established that their functionality cannot be underrated, especially in their divine ordained role as wives.   Their inestimable potentials perhaps explains why one of the holy books, bible says, he who finds a wife finds a good thing.   To […]
Body & Soul

I once used my school fees to book studio session –fast rising singer, Ratty

Posted on

Talented Nigerian singer, Tobenna Alumona, popularly known as, Ratty, while describing the extent his love for music said that he one used his school fees to pay for a studio session at the beginning of his music career.   The singer who has so far recorded several songs, told New Telegraph in a chat that […]

