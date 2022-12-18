Singer, Shizem wows fans at Buckwild n Breathless Concert

Entertainment aficionados in Nigeria have continued to talk about the stellar electrifying performance of fast rising artiste Shizem at a concert in Lagos. Shizem whose real names is Oluwafemi Denzel Adeniyi, gave a good account of himself at the recently concluded P-square show tagged “Buckwild n Breathless Concert” which held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos State, Nigeria. Shizem,whose genre of music is Afro pop,is a singer, song writer whose stage performance leaves no one in doubt that Nigeria is blessed with artistes who has what it takes to rule the world in the music arena. After the concert, there have been enthusiastic reviews from people on social media and around the world on how fantastic the songs Shizem performed at the event was and thus making him a star to watch as his career takes a quatum leap into the future. Away from his stellar performance at the just concluded concert,the release of his hit single titled “Call”, featuring Flavour, one of Nigeria’s best musicians has also positioned him as an artiste to reckon with. Having worked with Flavour on many fronts,Shizem is poised to new collaborations with the Nabania crooner in the future. Shizem, has also unleashed another new astonishing and catchy audio and video which has a unique style titled “Nobody”. Nobody by Shizem is the latest soundtrack for the street and hustler, Radio Stations, Parties, Club Bangers and DJ Mix any day. Nobody by Shizem is available on digital platforms for streaming and downloads worldwide

