Singer Skales, Wife Welcome First Child After Marital Reconciliation

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng popularly known as Skales, and his wife welcomed their bundle of joy on Tuesday, March 28th.

The singer breaks the good news on his official Instagram page some minutes ago with a photo of him holding his daughter’s hand while expressing excitement over the “pre-birthday” gift.

Skales shared a photo of the baby’s hand and wrote, “God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift !!! My mama & God know westin’ dem do. Ps; just Dey stream and share all my music. I no fit shout

This is coming days after the couple reconciled months after Skales called her out on IG where he advised his followers not to marry a heartless person and urged them to pray for his mind he’s, which surprised many as he apologized to his wife with a heartfelt note.

He apologized publicly for his past behavior, specifically for making their personal life open while they were grieving.

He expressed regret for his actions and promised to learn from his mistakes and become a better person in handling difficult situations.

The singer went on to wish his wife, precious a happy birthday, expressing his love, respect, and care for them.

The singer’s wife also tendered a public apology to him.

She wrote to him, that she was proud of the man he is becoming, and she also appreciated him for showing her how much he loves and cared for her.

She also took to fault as she revealed that she is learning every day to become a better woman and also praying to God to give her the strength to become a better woman and wife to him.

 

