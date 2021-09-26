Body & Soul

Singer Sunkanmi puts ‘Body Language’ on display

Not relenting on her desire to chunk out good materials for her fans globally; Multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge better known by her teaming fans as Sunkanmi have released her first ever 6 tracks Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘ Body Language’.

 

According to the singer, ‘Body Language’ is a fine collection of different ranges of tempo (mid-tempo to high tempo) merging with several Genres of music (RnB, Pop, Amapiano and Electric house) to suit listeners taste.

 

Speaking on the project, the beautiful singer who recently took a long break from spotlight in order to en-  hance her creativity thereby adding a new skill to her skill set as production and sound engineering expert disclosed that ‘Body Language’ is an embodiment of the finest set of producers in the music industry carefully crafted by ace producers like Young john, Phantom, Pjay and FreshVdm.

 

The six tracks EP consists of songs that includes: Understand, Sugar Loving, Body  Language, With You, Back Then and No No.

 

The entire project was however coordinated by Pjay, Olawale Machirano, Akeem Adisa, Hassan Alonge and mix &mastered by STG and Indomix. Sunkanmi rose to recognition in 2015 when she released “For Body”, a song which had her enlisting the collaboration effort of a popular Nigerian musician artist Olamide. She is currently signed to Hit The Ground Records under which she has released numerous singles.

