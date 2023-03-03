Singer Titi Dama Senarades With Freedom

Globally acclaimed female music star, Titi Dama is set to wow her fans with a new work titled “Freedom”

The multi-talented artiste who is renowned for her soprano tenor voice is set to take the music world by storm as 2023 sets its chain of events in motion.

Freedom is an emotional song for people who are going through hard times, brutality, abuse and injustice all around the world.

The multi-talented singer is known for being able to bring everyone together with her music, this is no exception when combined with powerful lyrics, a striking melody and production that perfectly compliments her message to her global audience.

Titi believes that the song Freedom will take music fans on a journey of empowerment.” Into her world of reality.

Titi Dama finds music as a very effective way to communicate with the masses and convey her thoughts through the lyrics.

She believes that the new release will continue to bring the message of hope and freedom out to the masses.

She further believes that Freedom depicts an emotional journey through life’s hardships, but one should always embrace them with strength.

This is a message to those who are going through adversity, it’s time to release the negative energy and unleash your inner greatness. Don’t give up! Follow @iamtitidama on all platforms Titi Dama declares.

Like this: Like Loading...