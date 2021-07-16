Arts & Entertainments

Singer Victor AD pens emotional tribute to late T.B Joshua

Popular Nigerian singer, Victor Adere popularly known as Victor AD just like a lot of Nigerians has taken to social media to talk about how much of a good man the late TB Joshua was. The cleric passed away few days to his 58th birthday and the singer penned a tribute to him recently on Instagram. Victor AD disclosed that God used the late cleric to heal him of skin diseases as a little boy after parading several hospitals and it did not stop at that. TB Joshua showed the singer and his family undeserved love and help countless times.

The ‘Wetin We gain’ crooner also said that when he needed help, the late cleric reached out to him out of the blues and gave him over a million naira. “I still remember how God used you to heal me from skin disease as a little boy… after moving from one hospital to another but all to no avail.

“I remember wen I was going through some challenges and I was planning to speak to you about it. But before I did u reached out to me and gave me over a million naira.” Victor AD also touched on the impact the late synagogue overseer had on his spiritual life and how he overlooked his flaws. “You taught me how to PRAY FOR GRACE AND GOD’S MERCY and exclude all boasting from my achievements. You never judged me even when you knew my flaws. You welcomed me with so much love and said everyone makes mistake and mistakes are correctable.”

