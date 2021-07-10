Singer, Zinoleesky, buys Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M

Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has bought a Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M. The fast-rising music star shared the good news on his Instastory with a photo showing the key of his new ride. He later took to his Instagram page where he shared more photos of his new ride. “The door to my blessings cannot be locked! I am sure this cannot be luck! Price just went up,” he captioned the photos. Zinoleesky’s new ride is a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.
Related Articles
Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is coming to Netflix
Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is set to hit global streaming platform, Netflix. The romcom was recently unveiled as one of the new titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. The Filmtrybe Media and FilmOne Entertainment production follows the romantic tale of Kambili played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission […]
Mother: How my son is bullied by villagers
A Rwandan mother has revealed how her 21-year-old son is always bullied by villagers because he was born with learning difficulties, can’t speak, eats grass and lives in the forest. According to the mum, her son, Ellie, can’t speak and refuses to eat the food prepared for him by her instead he hunts for bananas […]
Excitement as ‘Clean Water Na Life’ hits airwaves
‘Clean Water Na Life’, an awareness campaign production of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources supported by African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to hit the airwaves in two locations across the country. Produced by Vein Entertainment, the 30 minutes radio and television programme which includes drama segment tagged ‘Prevention is better than cure, […]
