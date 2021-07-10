Arts & Entertainments

Singer, Zinoleesky, buys Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has bought a Chevrolet Camaro sports car worth N22M. The fast-rising music star shared the good news on his Instastory with a photo showing the key of his new ride. He later took to his Instagram page where he shared more photos of his new ride. “The door to my blessings cannot be locked! I am sure this cannot be luck! Price just went up,” he captioned the photos. Zinoleesky’s new ride is a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Leave a Reply

