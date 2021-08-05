Arts & Entertainments

Singing sensation Ria Sean hits double dose for ‘Moneybag’

Posted on

Hot on the heels of her smash hit premiere single, ”Lemonade”, fast-rising Nigerian talent and Aristokrat Records’ singing sensation Ria Sean, who has been buzzing in the Nigerian underground for a while, has released brilliant new visuals to her sophomore single ”Moneybag”.

While ‘Lemonade’ was a melodic sound that beautifully spoke of the ups and downs of relationships, ‘Moneybag” is the complete opposite where the artist is all about getting her paper.

These two sounds, different in every way, are a part of the talented singer’s unique sound; a fusion of Afropop, R&B with Lo-Fi undertones; a clear testimony of her musical influences that include world-renowned artists Brandy, Chris Brown, Frank Ocean, to mention a few.

Known by many as a vocal powerhouse and recognised for her uncanny ability to tell gripping stories through her songs, “Moneybag” is a go-getter anthem dedicated to every young woman who is hustling out there to get her ‘paper up’.

Produced by Dehveen and mixed by the Grammy-nominated TMXO, the single is given life by the brilliant director, TG Omori who transformed this clip into an action flick theme with Ria unveiling a different side to her sound style.

Shot in Lagos Island and Ikoyi, the video ushers us into the Ria Sean’s colourful visual universe where we see her express herself as different characters which represent her different sides.

Our Reporters

