Single faith ticket: APC Northern Christians seek alternative platform

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Christians may dump the party in 2023 for adopting Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The group, in a communiqué after its summit in Abuja on Friday, set up a committee with a mandate to go round the country and consult with both Christians and Muslim stakeholders, including other stakeholders, on the best platform in next year’s general elections.

The communiqué, which was signed by Prof. Doknan DD Sheni (North Central), Dr. Ishaya G Bauka (North East) and Prof. Saidu Ibrahim (North West), condemned the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC, despite protestations by well-meaning Nigerians, describing it as “divisive, unjust and insensitive.”

It restated the resolution of Northern Christians in APC not to “support or enable in any way this callous attempt to divide Nigeria along religious lines as exemplified by the already toxic debate in the media.”

According to the communiqué, the APC Northern Christians would “summon an interfaith summit in no distant future after consultations are concluded across religious divide where notable Muslim and Christian politicians and Islamic and Christian leaders will announce to the nation and the world the best pan-Nigerian platform that will better serve our collective interests as a people, post 2023.”

It advised delegates, “to return to their communities and disseminate these resolutions and await the convocation of the next summit where a final decision would be taken on the ticket that we will collectively vote for in 2023.”

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Governor Wike’s country home in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.
Dogara, who spoke with journalists after, hinged their visit on the quest and search to build an all inclusive Nigeria.

“Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all inclusive Nigeria.

“So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”

Similarly, Lawal, explained that their mission was a brotherly visit to the governor of Rivers State.

“We came to visit our brother. He (Wike) is our brother. So, every now and then, the Bible enjoins you to visit one another. That is what we just did.”

Lawal said the interaction with the Rivers State governor had nothing to with the meeting some northern leaders held in Abuja on Friday.

“No, there are many things that in the world for which you need to visit a brother. So, there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja.”

 

