Single parenting: A growing trend of frustration, misery

The family is arguably the most viable premise for laying a solid foundation for right societal values. But,with diminishing family values, partly occasioned by single parenting, expectations from the family as the moral compass of the society appears to be waning. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN examines the possible impacts of single parenting on the Nigerian child

They did not exchange marital vows. Unwanted pregnancy dragged them under the same roof. Irreconcilable differences tore them apart.

That is the story of Kola Adeyemo and Bimpe Ajaguna. Until 2011, Kola and Bimpe were live-in lovers. But a crack surfaced in their relationship when Bimpe announced she was pregnant and would ditch the abortion option after having had several earlier.

Being a member of a white garment church, Bimpe revealed that she had been warned that there would be consequences should she abort again. But Baby Samson arrived amid rancour. Kola had neglected his fatherly roles for bottles and philandering, pummelling her live-in lover at the slightest provocation. But Bimpe knew it was only a matter of time that things would fall apart.

Months after Baby Samson arrived, she packed bag and baggage to quit their Ikorodu home, bidding farewell to what she deemed a toxic relationship and sad drama. Bimpe, who now sells alcohol at the Mowe motor park in Ogun State, explains her plan for his out-of-school 12-year-old son. “I will not beg any man to survive. I’m a hardworking woman.

Breaking up with the father of my son was a wise decision for me. I needed my sanity and life to make exploits. I would not be sincere to say it has been easy but what other option do I have? It is not my joy that my son is not schooling.I couldn’t have kept him out of school if I had the means. Very soon,he would learn a trade and I know God’s mercy will locate him and bless whatever he does,” she said.

Narrating his experience as a child raised by a single parent, Pastor Jerry Eze, Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, revealed how he was mentally abused by his mates. Knowing he never knew his father made him an object of mockery among his peers who would always tell him to produce his father.

But because he knew asking his mother questions about his father would always bring tears to her eyes, he stopped asking questions about his father. “Your children might not tell you but there were times when we were mentally abused.

We went out to play with other children and they just threw a word at us:”go and call your father”.

But because I knew each time I asked, “who is my father?”,she would just break down and cry, I never bothered to ask her all that question because I knew how mentally scarred I was until I started growing up.”

For Imade Adeleke, pop singer, Davido’s first daughter, her worry is why her halfsister, Hailey, has a different mother. “But why is she not your daughter,” she asked her mother, Sophia Momodu, in a viral video seen by Sunday Telegraph. Responding, Sophia Momodu had said: “That’s her mum and she is also my daughter.” “She has two mums,” Imade concluded.

But netizens would not let the matter lie without comments. See some reactions below: “You see, our kids will demand for explanations for all our decisions today. No matter how she disguised the truth, that little girl will grow to catch up with the understanding of it,” David Dee wrote on Linda Ikeji’s blog “Children and their innocent minds.

When they grow up and they realize what is truly going on, they might not be as friendly as they are to each other anymore.” Linda Ikeji’s baby girl for life wrote Also, in a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Davido had told how his children ask why they do not live with him. His words : “My two oldest daughters, my son is still a baby. Like as they are getting older, they keep asking, why are their moms different?

Stuff like that. Why don’t we live with you? Stuff like that.” The decline of the nuclear family unit, sociologists argue, has been proven to increase crime, violent and anti-social behaviour and addictions to drugs, smoking and alcohol, noting that children and young adults from broken families are also more likely to lose their virginity at an early age, drop out of full time education and receive custodial sentences.

Traditional family values,according to the UK’s Herald Magazine, often refer to morality, religion and a way of life that recognises right from wrong. Aside from the influence of consumer-driven society, it said, the decline in marriage and increase in abortion and divorce also compound the decreasing evidence of traditional religion-based values in modern society.

Although, it is argued in some quarters that the real problem of declining family values is not limited to the issue of young and single mothers, many agree that in some two-parent homes, children are exposed to crude, foul language and even physical abuse.

In a study to examine the causes and consequences of diminishing core family values by Dr John Omede of the Faculty of Education, University of Jos, it was observed that family values were diminishing and that the consequences of diminishing family values on the Nigerian child and the society included cultism, armed robbery, wanton destruction of lives and property, et al. “The home or family is supposedly the most viable premise for laying solid foundation for right societal values. This is because the home is the child’s first window to the outside world. From parents and siblings, as well as the significant others in the family, newly born children supposedly learn correct family and societal values from the family. They learn respect, love, honesty, integrity, hardwork and neatness,” he wrote.

How women fuel collapse of family values but suffer the repercussions – Psychologist

Moral values, according to Linda Zannaffe Omoluabi, psychologist, Founder of Initiative Against Dysfunction in Families, have suffered a terrible collapse and the female folk is the culprit who sadly now carries the repercussions. Zannaffe said women gradually lost their hallowed place before the male folk when they started exchanging their beauty for gains or mere admiration.

“Women are the more delicate sex, who were supposed to be sought after by the male folk who could not help but be moved by their presence.

All that was required of the female folk, was to just be, for by virtue of their nature, they had all it took to pull forth the man or attract him, if you like. Not understanding this power, the female folk deliberately and needlessly sought to entice the man by flaunting her natural endowments through all kinds of means.

“Sex, which was very sacred and was reserved by many societies for marriage with the female folk clearly entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that it remained so, became common place- the female folk became very relaxed in exploring sex with the male who, before now, did everything proper and respectable to get it, including getting married to the woman he desired because he could not get it otherwise.

“Since the moral fall of the female folk which saw them giving sex out of marriage, the majority of men have found no reason wedding a woman before engaging in sexual intercourse with her because he is all too aware that there exist a multitude of women ready to give him sexual pleasure.”

Explaining why the statistics of young people who are single parents may continue to balloon, Zanafe said some women erroneously believe the clever way to get a manwho may not be ready to lose the freedom he enjoys as a bachelor-to be a husband is through pregnancy.

“And because the nature of the woman is different from that of men, she tends to be a keeper, who is more emotional. She thought about a clever scheme to rope the man and this is through pregnancy. Unfortunately, this often boomerangs- the man often desperately clings to his freedom failing to legalize the union which in the first place he sought just for pleasure and nothing lofty.

The woman who refuses to yield to his suggestion to abort the pregnancy, carries it and after nine months, joins the ever expanding statistics of baby mamas. The man, who becomes a baby daddy, most often moves on to the next prey.

The more material means or fame he has, the easier it is to keep repeating his feat of making baby mama out of single ladies.” The negative effects of being raised by a single parent, she notes, could be devastating.

“The offsprings of the so-called baby mamas or daddies suffer psychological pain when they note that their peers are being brought up by two parents while they have just a single parent. Depending on how available and loving the parent present in their lives is, it could be devastating on these children who suffer a lot of emptiness. If the parent is adequately available and loving, the psychological pain is minimized or more or less absent.

“The ideal is that the other parent, who does not have custody of the child/children should be humane enough to maintain an adequate presence in the life/lives of the affected children in order not to give them a false sense of reality pertaining to what an ideal family should look like, so that they don’t replicate it the pattern.”

Commenting, a lecturer, Hajia Aeesha Umar, believed children are at the receiving end of the action of some women who see no worth in themselves as unmarried ladies. “I attribute the growing cases of baby mamas and baby fathers to when women see no worth in themselves as unmarried ladies.

When women are desperate to leave their parents’ homes to live with a man. When women are more interested in ‘bedmatics’ (sex)than the value of existence. When women only think of raising kids and as their sole purpose of existence. Children should be made to understand that there is a very clear boundary between independence and shamelessness.

“There is a saying that every challenge in life becomes easier with a helping hand. The society addresses such children (offsprings of single parents)with a derogatory language which affects the confidence of a child. In a situation where a parent is lost, a child may end up with no one to train him or her.

As such, the child may end up running the streets. Most of the children are neglected. They don’t get the attention, and can indulge in juvenile delinquencies.”

How Ifa prevented single parenting before Christianity, Islam, ‘killed’ our culture- Ifa Priest

For Ifa priest, Kayode Ogunloye, single parenting was not just unheard of in the days of his forebearers, sex before marriage would get a child disowned by their parents, ostracised by the society, among other stiff punishments. “We did no meet the situation we have now,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

“In those days, if a wife were to be brought to a man’s house, there were activities that would herald such like washing the wife’s feet, beating the Bembe drum and dancing, et al. Don’t forget, even before the couple knew themselves, the parents would have consulted Ifa for instructions that would make them have a successful marriage. Some could be told to worship Ogun.

Others could be told to worship Osun, Obatala,et al. It was the family of the husband that would marry a wife for their son. It is the same for the family of the wife. These are the things we have lost. But these days, people just exchange phone numbers and they are husband and wife.”

“There was nothing like baby mama or baby father when I was growing up. Ladies married then were always virgin. On the first night after marriage, men would be given a white handkerchief that was expected to be blood-stained. That would be the evidence to his family that he married a virgin.

There was fear then. We respected our culture. You would not see a single lady that was not a virgin then. You see, before Christianity and Islam came,we respected our culture. We practised the traditional religion and all the abnormalities the society appears to have condoned today were alien to us.”

It scares me when a man insists he wants his child back -Ini Edo

In an interview with journalist and blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, explained why she adopted the surrogacy option to have her child. According to her, she did it for her peace of mind and her baby’s. “Yes, I do have a daughter and I had her through surrogacy.

The eggs are mine and so genetically she’s my blood. I chose this path to fulfill my dream of becoming a mother. I still have a good number of eggs frozen in case I decide to do surrogacy again or carry my baby myself, who knows. “I opted for a donor for me and my baby’s peace of mind.

Another major reason I opted for a donor is because it scares me so much when I see banter and controversies between a mother and a father over a baby in public fora or when I see the man insisting he wants his child if things don’t work out between both parties…

For me, it’s the fear of what that would mean for the child. Ideally, it’s marriage, then children but we are not living in an ideal world. “I am not someone who allows any situation to control me. I make lemonades out of lemons thrown my way and have no regrets.

Life itself is so fragile and short to be striving for perfection. I am well and capable of taking care of my own child as I’ve been taking care of myself. I wanted a child and thank God for the options of surrogacy and donors.”

On why any claim that anyone is the father of her daughter should be dismissed, she said:” I naturally make friends better with guys than women. I do have a few female friends; don’t get me wrong but I relate better with people who are older and way more experienced in life than I am. I relate with people who bring real value to my life. How many people can one possibly date?

I have loads of male friends, most of them; I am friends with their entire family including their wives.

It is so sad that in Nigeria, when a ‘single’ woman is friends with a guy, it must mean to people that they are dating. I mean, make it make sense. Kome has been my friend for years and that’s what it is, period. He is a responsible family man and doesn’t deserve to be dragged into my motherhood story. Anyone saying that he is the father of my daughter is a lie from the pit of hell.”

‘Every child needs a father’ Admitting that some fathers could be irresponsible, just like there are men that are serial heartbreakers, he submits that every home needs a father, adding that it is the way God has created families to thrive. According to him, mothers and fathers have separate roles they play in bringing up a child and a vacuum could spell disaster.

“If Adam was not necessary, God would have created Eve alone. We understand the challenges with the 21st century we are in, knowing that there are fathers who are useless. There are fathers who are not worth it.

There are men who are serial heartbreakers but it still doesn’t take away the fact that this is the way God has created our families to thrive. He might be a stupid man but remaining in that house is a major lesson for the children.

“He might not be the man you want him to be but his voice, each time he raises it in the house, leaves an impression on your children. We know there are ones that are very silly; they don’t live to expectations but notice very carefully, even among the Jews, the Lord leaves a responsibility for Jewish fathers that every Friday evening, they were supposed to be blessing their children.”

Commenting on his mother’s greatest pain as a single parent, he revealed: “My mother’s greatest pain was that her children did not turn out well because there is something that a woman can do and there is what a man can do. It is not just about having sex. She tried to do everything.

She was the counsellor; she was the provider; she was the father, she was the mother. It might look very fashionable to be a single mother right now but 10 years after now, would you still be proud that you took the right step.”

On his mother’s last words to women before she died and how to approach marital issues, Pastor Eze urged women not to give up on men and having a full family. “My mother was a single parent. Before she died, she looked at me in the eye and said “tell every young woman she has no reason to be a single mother. Some of her last words were:” Every child needs a father.”

So, let’s put these things in proper perspective. I also want to reiterate that, no matter what men have done to you, there is always a man somewhere that will make you smile. When I got married, marriage was hell. I wanted God to end it. God said to me: “this is not a destination, it is an assignment.

The extent to which you solve the assignment will determine your promotion in destiny. Change your mindset that this is an assignment and your approach to marital issues will change.”

