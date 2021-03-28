Sinkhole: How Nigeria spent $27bn on refineries in 26 years

•Nigerians suffer despite huge spending on unproductive refineries

•Afreximbank approves $1bn loan for P’Harcourt refinery’s repair

• Why Nigerians must support NNPC’s planned $1.5bn on PH refinery –Kyari

Nigerians are currently bracing up for an increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. An attempt by the Petroleum Pricing Regulation Agency (PPRA) to increase the price of the product in March was stopped by the Federal Government. But that seems to be a pyrrhic victory for Nigerians, who use the product to power their cars, generators and other appliances in their homes, businesses and daily life. In the past few days, the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, has given hint of a possible price increase in the product, which currently sells at between N162 and N165. According to him, the NNPC spends about N120 billion monthly to subside petrol, considering that the landing cost now is around N234 per litre. For a country that produces nearly 2million barrels of crude oil everyday but relies solely on importation of refined petroleum products for its domestic services, the statistics appear grim. From the body languages of the NNPC, it appears that in April, Nigerians would pay above N200 for a litre of petrol. That is despite the fact that in the past 26 years, successive governments have spent about $26billion in funding the four refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna without any meaningful results. ADEOLA YUSUF, here recounts that the refineries have become drain pipes for the country while the nation waits for the take-off of private refineries by Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Lagos and Abdul Samad Rabiu in Akwa Ibom. But for how long?

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, there will no longer be a probe of the spending on maintenance and repairs of the 445,000 barrels per day refineries, which has gulped approximately ($26.9 billion) in the last 26 years in Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph can authoritatively report that all probes – executive, judicial and legislative – instituted for the huge spending on refineries have been embargoed.

Though data on TAM and repairs of the four money-gulping oil assets located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna were scanty due to many years of opacity in government financials, it was gathered from documents of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that $25 billion was spent between 1990 and 2015.

The government also spent $396 million for maintenance of the refineries between 2015 and 2020, while it has, according to further checks, already secured loans for the $1.5 billion rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery. African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), as a reliable lender, has agreed to raise $1billion out of the $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation the Port Harcourt refineries.

“This latest move, coming exactly 26 months after graveyard silence greeted the probe committee constituted by the Senate on January 20, 2020, has foreclosed further beams of searchlights on the spending on the refinery.

“Except something new happens tomorrow, the probe is foreclosed,” a management staff at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources told this newspaper after his anonymity was guaranteed.

$1bn Afreximbank loan secured

This came as the fresh plan to spend additional $1.5 billion for only the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refineries continues to generate discordant tunes between the government and some experts. Already, the Afreximbank has agreed to lend Nigeria $1billion out of the $1.5 billion needed for the rehabilitation.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mele Kyari, who disclosed this, described the recently approved rehabilitation exercise of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery as a worthy undertaking embarked upon after diligent consideration and in strict adherence to industry best standards.

Throwing money into a sinkhole?

It would also be recalled that that NNPC had reported in its monthly financial statement that about N1.47trillion was spent on the four refineries, between 2015 and 2020. In 2015, about N82.82billion was spent, N78.95billion in 2016; N604.127billion in 2017; N426.66billion in 2019; N218.18billion in 2019, and N64.534billion expenditure was recorded from January to June 2020.

The probe instituted by the government for over $25.4 billion, particularly, the $396 million spent between 2015 and 2020 on refineries maintenance has been foreclosed. Latest of the probe was the one by the Senate on January 30, 2020 over $396 million spent on maintaining refineries.

The Senate, it would be recalled, mandated its Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector to carry out a holistic investigation on the turnaround maintenance expenditure and current state of the refineries in the country.

The resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Yusuf Yusuf (APC-Taraba Central) during plenary. It also mandated the committee to convoke a stakeholder’s conference with the aim of finding the best way to revamp ailing refineries in order to favourably compete in the international market within the shortest period of time.

Over one year after the Senate probe, nothing is heard about it again.

Bottomless refinery TAM pot?

Revelations from the NNPC’s annual report questioned the rationality of sustaining the running of the refineries with huge resources without commensurate value in oil refining.

Although figures on the actual amount Nigeria has expended on Turn Around Maintenance of the refineries have been a subject of controversy, the nation may have spent about $25billion on the refineries in 25 years, according to an earlier report by New Telegraph. In January, the Nigerian Senate agreed to probe the NNPC over the $396million expended on Turn Around Maintenance of refineries in the country between 2013 and 2015.

The senate also mandated the committees on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream, and Gas to carry out investigation on the expenditure incurred by the nation within the period.

The decision to investigate spending on the maintenance of refineries by the NNPC was reached after consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Yusuf Yusuf, a senator.

Yusuf had noted that the refineries were established to adequately supply and serve the needs of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Premium Motor Spirit, Dual Purpose Kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil, Low Pour Fuel Oil, High Pour Oil and Aviation Turbine Kerosene for both local consumption and exports. However, he said the refineries had not served the purposes for which they were built and being run.

“The country, through the NNPC has in the past 25 years, spent billions of US dollars in Turn-Around Maintenance of the refineries, the latest being over $396million spent between 2013 and 2015 without meaningful result,” he said.

“The refineries have remained in the moribund state in the last 15-20 years and are almost reaching total collapse due to lack of proper maintenance of the facilities with a poor average capacity utilization hovering between 15 per cent and 25 per cent per annum.

“Despite the huge spending on turnaround maintenance of refineries, NNPC recently announced a cumulative loss of N123.25 billion in 10 months (January to October 2019).

This has put the total revenue of facilities at N68.82 billion, while total expenses incurred were N192.1billion within the same period. “Such huge wastage and slippages amidst the nation’s tight economy, if not addressed, may lead the country back to recession.”

A former GMD of NNPC, the late Maikanti Baru, had alleged in 2019 that the country’s refineries had not undergone any TAM for an aggregate of 42 years. By implication, funds allegedly approved for the maintenance of the refineries may have ended up in private pockets.

The position of the committees mandated by the red chamber remained unclear as of press time but the recent declaration by the corporation seems to show that the nation has a long way to go in fixing the refineries.

In July 2019, while speaking at a valedictory session for Baru, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mele Kyari, said he would fix the four refineries before the end of May 2023.

NNPC dismisses critics’ notion

The NNPC boss also dismissed the contention by critics that the $1.5billion approved for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery was enough to build a brand new refinery, stressing that a new refinery would cost the nation between $7billion and $12billion and that such funds were not available now.

Kyari, according to a statement, told reporters at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, on Monday, that in arriving at the decision to award the Engineering,

Procurement, and Construction, EPC, contract to Tecnimont SpA. of Milan, Italy, after a competitive bidding process, the Corporation observed an unprecedented level of transparency and due diligence, which consists of a governance structure and tender process that included key independent external stakeholders:

Ministry of Finance, Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, NEITI; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC; Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria,

PENGASSAN, and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG.

“He explained that in terms of outlook and job scoping, the rehabilitation project is different from the routine Turn Around Maintenance, which was last carried out on the Port Harcourt Refinery 21 years ago,” the statement sent to Platforms Africa read.

Kyari justifies spending

Kyari explained that unlike TAM which should normally be executed every two years but was neglected for many years, the rehabilitation project would involve comprehensive repairs of the plant with significant replacement of critical equipment and long lead items to ensure the integrity of the plant on the long term.

On the financing for the project, the NNPC helmsman said that African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), as a reliable lender, has agreed to raise $1billion towards the rehabilitation project.

He argued that a credible and capable lender like Afreximbank would never agree to put such huge amount of money where there would be no value. He noted that having learnt from the failure of previous models, NNPC would adopt the Operate and Maintain, O&M, Model as a strategy in the execution of the rehabilitation project, which is also one of the key requirements by the lender.

On the choice of Tecnimont SpA as the contractor to handle the project, he explained that the company is a representative of the Original Refinery Builder, ORB, and is one of the top 10 global Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning, EPCIC, contractor in refineries, adding that it has requisite experience in similar jobs across the globe.

He said the National Engineering and Technical Company, NETCO, and Kellogg, Brown & Root, KBR, and are acting as NNPC Engineering Consultants to the project with support from Wood Mackenzie to ensure that the project is delivered on schedule, within budget and at the right quality.

Commenting on the propriety of spending so much to repair an old refinery when it could easily be sold off, the GMD explained that the refinery is a strategic national asset, which should not be sold off just like that.

Poor state of refineries

Despite processing no crude oil in June, 2020, Nigeria’s three refineries still cost the country N10.23 billion in expenses, a report published by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday has shown.

The NNPC says the three refineries, located in Warri, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna, processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works being carried out on them.

The Port-Harcourt Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (PHRC) has the capacity of producing 210,000 barrels per day, Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (KRPC) can produce 110,000 barrels per day while the Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) has a 125,000 barrels per day production capacity.

“In June 2020, the corporation’s three refineries processed no crude and combined yield efficiency is 0.00 per cent owing largely to ongoing rehabilitation works at the refineries.

“There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production but operational expenses amounted to ₦10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of ₦10.23 billion by the refineries, according to the report. In an analysis breakdown,

Warri Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.68 billion, Port-Harcourt Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded an operating deficit of N2.76 billion while Kaduna Refining Petrochemical Company Limited recorded the highest operating deficit of N4.79 billion.

The declining operational performance which the group said is “attributable to the ongoing revamping of the refineries are expected to further enhance capacity utilization once completed.”

Incessant hike in fuel prices

The poor state of the refineries has led to crude oil for products’ swap deals and heavy dependency on importation of petroleum products to meet the local demand.

It has become routine for Nigerians to be burdened with increases in the cost of living without commensurate increases in wages and salaries. Thus, situation often worsened by incessant hike in fuel price is itself, rooted in in the gross inefficiency of the refineries.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have predicted that there would be tougher times ahead in the prices of the products keep going up.

They warn that poverty will worsen, many businesses will collapse, and the manufacturing sector will remain comatose.

Private investors’ interventions

The private investors are not left out in trying to proffer and provide solutions to the supply deficit caused by the poor states of governmentowned refineries. While Africa’s richest man,

Alhaji Aliko Dangote has committed over $15 billion to the ongoing construction of a 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery in Lagos, the flour-and-cement billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu’s BUA Group is to build a multi-billiondollar 200,000 barrel a day oil refinery in oil rich Akwa Ibom state. That project will compete against a $12billion 650,000 barrel a day mega-refinery being built by Dangote on the outskirts of Lagos.

Like this: Like Loading...