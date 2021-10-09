Sir Alex adds another trophy to collection eight years after Man Utd retirement

Sir Alex Ferguson added another trophy to his collection from the Manchester United glory days.

The fans’ hero, famed for years of success with the Premier League side, celebrated winning a gong away from football.

Bolstering the 38 trophies he scooped during his record-breaking Old Trafford reign, Fergie was successful at The McCoys on Thursday evening.

Held at the home of National Hunt racing, Cheltenham, the black-tie event saw the United legend celebrate victory in one of the categories.

With Ged Mason, John and Lisa Hales, Ferguson won ‘leading owner’, for individuals or partnerships with three horses or fewer.

Sponsored by Ellenborough Park, the plush hotel near the racecourse, the award recognised their extraordinary 62-1 treble on the first day of the Randox Grand National Festival.

Horses Protektorat, Monmiral and Clan Des Obeaux scored at Grade 1 level – the highest level of the sport – in the opening races.

Ferguson and his team were presented with a small statue of Sir AP McCoy, who like him was a record-breaking force in his sport.

McCoy was champion jockey on 20 occasions, while Ferguson took 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles during 26 years with United.

Ferguson was thrilled with the April hat-trick and said: “That’s the best day I’ve had in my time in racing, which is about 20 years or so.

“It is different to when I was managing my football teams – I was in control of what was going to happen on the pitch, but I’m not in control of that (on the racetrack) as the trainer does all of that and as an owner you hope it goes well.”

Before this year, Ferguson last had a Merseyside treble in 2007, when Manchester United defeated Everton twice at Goodison Park and Liverpool at Anfield.

