Sirawoo dedicates Sportsman Award to Wike, Sports Writers

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, says his success story as the leader of Sports reporters in the country cannot be totally narrated without having recourse to the Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Sirawoo stated this after being briefed by Chairman of the FCT chapter of SWAN, Chidoka Ndubueze, who represented him at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja where he was honoured by Daily Asset Newspaper as ‘Sportsman of the year 2020.’

Making reference to the event organised to recognize excellence, he said his leadership accomplishment in the sports sector is tied to the tremendous support of the Rivers State Governor, SWAN members and AIPS leadership “Gratitude must go to Governor Wike who engineered my election and re-election as SWAN President, and has stood by me in our moves to put the Association in a proper perspective.

