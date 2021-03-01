Sports

Sirawoo dedicates Sportsman Award to Wike, Sports Writers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Honour Sirawoo, says his success story as the leader of Sports reporters in the country cannot be totally narrated without having recourse to the Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike.

 

Sirawoo stated this after being briefed by Chairman of the FCT chapter of SWAN, Chidoka Ndubueze, who represented him at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja where he was honoured by Daily Asset Newspaper as ‘Sportsman of the year 2020.’

 

Making reference to the event organised to recognize excellence, he said his leadership accomplishment in the sports sector is tied to the tremendous support of the Rivers State Governor, SWAN members and AIPS leadership “Gratitude must go to Governor Wike who engineered my election and re-election as SWAN President, and has stood by me in our moves to put the Association in a proper perspective.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Babangida to NFF: Where is FIFA money?

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…says disbursement should have commenced The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has again come under attacks after it failed to commence disbursement of relief packages it received from FIFA to clubs and players weeks after it confirmed the receipt of the largess from the world governing football body. President of the country’s players’ union, Tijjani Babangida, […]
Sports

EPL: Fernandes penalty salvages point for Man United at Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Southampton hammer Norwich 3-0 Steven Bergwijn’s eyes widened in surprise and delight but, for David De Gea, there was only misery. The Manchester United goalkeeper appeared to have Bergwijn’s first-half shot within his sights, however, well struck it was, and then he did not. When it reared up off his hands and into the net, Tottenham […]
Sports

France to allow up to 5,000 fans watch sport in stadiums  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica