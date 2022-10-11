News

Sirens sound in Kyiv as Ukraine vows to continue counter-offensive

Air raid sirens have gone off again in Kyiv and across Ukraine, a day after Russia launched some of the worst attacks there for months.

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia was shelled again overnight – there is no information yet on casualties or damage, reports the BBC.

Work is under way to restore electricity supplies cut by Monday’s bombings in various regions of Ukraine

The United States and other G7 industrialised countries are due to hold a virtual meeting later to discuss their response to the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday’s strikes were retaliation for Saturday’s attack on a key bridge linking Russia with occupied Crimea.

Putin blames the bridge explosion on Ukraine, and threatens further strikes in response to what he calls “terrorist attacks”.

Meanwhile, Ukraine will continue its counter-offensive reclaiming land annexed by Russia in the south and east, despite Monday’s escalation of missile attacks, a senior politician has told BBC News.

Our diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams spoke with Ihor Zhovka, Deputy Head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Zhovka said Monday’s strikes were designed to cause panic, hitting major cities in the middle of rush hour.

But, he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed to intimidate Ukrainians, even with the greater intensity of the strikes, which were seemingly targeted at both critical infrastructure and civilian targets.

 

