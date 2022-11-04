Sirika: Abuja airport second runway to gulp N72.3bn

The Federal Government has disclosed that the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will gulp N72.3 billion. The cost covers the construction of the runway, taxiways, links, fencing with gates, internal perimeter and crash roads, service roads, and drainage.

It was also learn’t that with adequate funding, the project would be completed in the next six months. So far, the contractor has been mobilised to the site and has done five per cent of the work. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this during an oversight visit to the airport by the Joint Committees on Aviation and Committee on the FCT. Speaking at the site of the second runway, the Minister said, “This spot is where the much-awaited second runway is coming.

The contractor has been mobilized to site and work has commenced in earnest. “The contract cost is N72,341,479,217.22 and the construction period is 12 months with a maintenance period of one year. “We intend to deliver the project as soon as possible and as soon as practicable.

The government is committed to this project and funding it.” Chairperson of, the Senate Committee on Aviation, Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, expressed satisfaction with the commencement of work at the site. The Chairman House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, said the runway when completed, will be the longest in West Africa. Meanwhile, the high safety records so far achieved by the country in the last couple of years had brought the insurance premiums on wide-body aircraft from $800,000 a year to between $150,000 and $200,000. The Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer had told the legislators during his welcome remarks when the National Assembly joint committees on aviation went on oversight function to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and AIB that the drastic reduction in aircraft accidents in the country had brought down the insurance premiums paid on operating airplanes in Nigeria.

