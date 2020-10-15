Sirika: Aviation agencies having wage crisis

Notwithstanding N22.6 billion allocated to aviation sector in 2021 Budget for execution of key projects, Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that agencies under his watch are facing wage bill crisis, a development rooted in the outbreak of COVID-19. Sirika said agencies under his ministry are struggling to meet overheads and salary obligations. He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday at the presentation of 2021 Budget breakdown chaired by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. Some other cabinet ministers were in attendance. “We, in the civil aviation industry are the worst hit in Nigeria. We cannot even pay salary,” he said.

The minister said more airports would be delivered within the life span of the current administration before leaving office in 2023. “We understood the principles and the importance of air connectivity and it is a very important sector. It boosts our economy and we believe investment in this sector will do well for our economy.

“Before the end of 2023, we would have doubled the number of airports in Nigeria. We understand the importance of aviation infrastructure as a critical component for the working of our economy and our national security assets,” he said.

In the 2021 Budget, there is N5 billion allocated for safety and security of critical projects and airport certification nationwide, N14 billion for construction of second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, N1.6 billion for construction of extension and asphalt overlay of MMIA runway, N1 billion for construction of new terminal building in Enugu and N1 billion voted for construction of Abeokuta airstrip.

