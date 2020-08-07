News

Sirika intervenes in Bristow, pilots’ face-off

Labour ministry, NAAPE meet

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has intervened in the industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), which has paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters. According to NAAPE, the minister pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords pending the outcome of a meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour in Lagos today. NAAPE had yesterday threatened to ground the aviation industry in two weeks should the management of the company refuse to recall the sacked pilots and engineers.

Its President, Mr. Abednego Galadinma, at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, said pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers had resolved to withdraw their services to all airlines, if their colleagues were sacked. Galadinma criticised Bristow Helicopters for sacking 100 pilots and engineers due to the COVID-19 crisis, saying that the company was not saying the truth, since it operated throughout the lockdown period, servicing the oil and gas sector as an essential service provider.

The sacking of the 100 pilots and engineers with Bristow Helicopters came barely 24 hours after another airline, Air Peace, sacked over 75 pilots under its employment, due to the coronavirus crisis. The airline’s management described the downsizing exercise as painful, but inevitable, as it was done in order to ensure the continuity of its business and delivery of essential services to its clients.

