Sirika to reopen remodeled Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport today

ENUGU

After one year of being shut for rehabilitation work, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu will officially be reopened today (Sunday). Aviation Minister, Sen. Hadi Sirika arrived Enugu yesterday evening for the official reopening of the Airport.

The Minister arrived in the company of business mogul Chief Arthur Eze in the latter’s private jet marked, ‘5N PAZ’. It is the first plane to land at the airport after the rehabilitation. The airport which was shut last year with initial target of six months for rehabilitation and remodeling of the runway and terminal building missed reopening date twice due to logistics problems and COVID-19 pandemic.

But on arrival at Enugu the Minister told journalists that “We are ready to God be the glory, and we landed on the runway. “I’m glad that I’m here, I’m that we are able to again achieve it and within the budget, thank you.”

On his part, Prince Arthur Eze expressed gratitude to President Buhari for making the fund for the project. “The North are different people, they are different from South from what i have seen at 72 years. “We should love North, the North love us right from the time of Shehu Shagari. The North loves us, so we must love them so that we can live in peace,” he said.

