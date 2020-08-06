Sirika wades into Bristow, pilots face-off as Labour Ministry, NAAPE meet

Wole Shadare

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has intervened in the protracted industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) which has paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters.

According to NAAPE, the Minister pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords pending the determination/outcome of a meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour in Lagos Thursday.

The pilots, under their umbrella body, had on Wednesday threatened to ground the aviation industry in two weeks should the management of the company refuse to recall the sacked pilots and engineers.

NAAPE President, Mr Abednego Galadinma, at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, said pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers had resolved to withdraw their services to all airlines, if colleagues were sacked.

Galadinma criticised Bristow Helicopters for sacking 100 pilots and engineers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that the company was not saying the truth, since it operated throughout the lockdown period, servicing the oil and gas sector as an essential service provider.

He urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to, as a matter of urgency, prevail on the airlines to stop the unilateral dismissal of pilots and engineers.

But the management of Bristow Helicopters Limited said the decision to lay off about 100 pilots and engineers was because of its plans to restructure the sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This came barely 24 hours after another airline, Air Peace, sacked over 75 pilots under its employment, due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

In a statement that was issued by the airline, it was noted that the decision was taken due to the negative impact of the pandemic on its operations.

Bristow Helicopters also noted that it would use this period to restructure all aspects of its business model.

The airline’s management described the downsizing exercise as painful but inevitable, as it was done in order to ensure the continuity of its business and delivery of essential services to its clients.

