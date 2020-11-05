Sirika warns local airline operators against blame game

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, warned local airline operators under the aegis of Airlines Operators of Nigeria, (AON) to stop blaming his Ministry and relevant aviation regulatory agencies for the unsavory operating environment and decline in profit.

Sirika gave the warning at the last day of the three-day public hearing on the six aviation Executive Bills held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja. The bills are: “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and to Enact the Civil Aviation Act for the Regulation of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and for Other Related Matters, “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act and to Enact the Nigerian Aviation Technology Act to provide for its organisation, control and operation and for related Matters.” Also included is a Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act for the purpose of providing effective Air Navigation.”

