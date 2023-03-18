Sisi Alagbo: I lost my sister who was passionate about helping people lose weight

The CEO and manufacturer of Sisi Alagbo Enterprise, Nwanze Opeyemi has narrated how she lost her sister in 2017, a painful ordeal that birthed her brand.

According to the female entrepreneur, the painful exit of her sister in 2017 ignited her passion for fulfilling her deceased sister’s dream of helping people to live a healthy life through an herbal mixture

Owning to the fact that it was the dream of her late sister to help people struggling with weight gain, control their size, and improve their general well-being.

She added that her sister struggled with losing weight until 2017 when she gave up the ghost due to too much cholesterol. However, it was her dream to help people struggling with losing weight achieve their dream

“Sisi Alagbo was birth from a place of pain, but it has since become my dream to fulfill my late sister’s dream of helping people lose weight in an affordable and less stressful way,” she said.

“Sisi Alagbo Enterprise’s mission is to help men and women stay healthy and provide satisfactory solutions to health-related issues,” she added.

Speaking on the vision of the enterprise, she said that “our vision is to see that all those who have used our products are satisfied, have been able to achieve what they want through our effective working products, and can recommend us to friends and family.”

Nwanze Opeyemi who hails from Ilesha Osun State is a Nigerian entrepreneur, and CEO of Sisi Alagbo Enterprise, an herbal product that helps people lose weight in an affordable and less stressful way.

She attended Providence Height Secondary School in Lagos and graduated in the year 2009. She bagged BSc from Lead City University in Ibadan, where she studied Computer with Information Science from 2010 to 2014.

