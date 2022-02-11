Arts & Entertainments

Sisiano to light up Terra Kulture stage with ‘Ini The Musical

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

‘Ini The Musical’, a stage production curated by Nigerian entertainer, Sisiano Paolo, is set to grace the Terra Kulture stage. The three-day showpiece is scheduled to hold twice daily at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos between February 11 to 13. Sisiano has worked on various productions as a dancer, actor, and choreographer for over a decade. Some of his credits include Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Moremi the Musical, Saro the Musical, and Wakaa the musical to name a few. His oeuvre also extends to his fashion brand simply known as Sisiano. Sisiano Paolo to perform at Terra Kulture in show ‘Ini The Musical’ Sisiano Paolo Speaking about the gig, Sisiano said his audience should expect a complete theatrical experience that would not only entertain the mind but also interrogate society. “With Ini The Musical, we are journeying through the life of different characters individually in their own time and reliving their experiences in a much simpler yet complex world,” the entertainer said. “The production that discusses the inevitability of time, the choices one makes through time and salient issues like Mental health, greed, and depression.”

 

Our Reporters

