Sisters in Deen Foundation opens new orphanage Home

As part of its commitment to take care of less privileged Muslims, most especially orphans in Nigeria, a non-profit organisation has opened a new orphanage in the heart of Lagos. The orphanage home, Baytu Sakeenah (Home of Tranquility) is established by a group of well-meaning pragmatic Muslim women desirous of making a difference in society. Speaking during the official opening of the orphanage home in Lagos, Chairperson of the Foundation, Dr. Nurat Akinlabi- Babalola, said that the decision to establish the orphanage home was borne out of the need to provide a safe haven for vulnerable Muslim youth in order for them to flourish, connect and ignite their innate potential.

Akinlabi-Babalola added that the motivation to support orphans by the foundation was driven by the hadith of the Prophet where he declared that anyone who cares for an orphan and will be together with him in paradise.She charged everyone to support the cause by making their contribution, adding that the orphanage was built for the sake of Allah and the benefit of humanity. She explained that the foundation remains absolutely committed to rekindling the hope of a better future for disadvantaged children regardless of their situation. She added: “This is a great step in our journey to assist vulnerable youth, most especially the orphans in society by providing proper grooming and nurture that are in sync with the principles of Islams”.

In his remarks, the special guest at the occasion, National Missioner, Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Sheik Abdul- Rahman Ahmad explained that Sisters in the Deen Foundation deserved to be appreciated for securing an abode for disadvantaged or vulnerable children in society, noting that greater rewards await them in heaven. “The vulnerable youths who are orphans who exist in abundance among us.

There are those that are orphaned by death or irresponsible parents. These groups of people are vulnerable because they lack basic needs or facilities. It is the right of every child to have a mother and a father but by means of the circumstances of their birth, they have become orphan,” Ahmad added. He therefore urged Muslim faithful alike and philantropists to lend their support not only in the provision of funds or gift items but also paying regular visit to the orphanage homes. “By this great step alone, our women have challenged us so much that out of complaints that the economy is going bad, they still find the resources, time and passion to shoulder a collective responsibility on behalf of all of us. They have scored a hat-trick against us as men. However, the on way to retaliate is to support this dream.

Our support is not going to be through monetary assistance alone but we should pay homage to these orphans. Let us train some of them through schools, let us bring our children here so that they can appreciate what God has done. These children need our care. We owe it a responsibility to protect their deen,” he said. In her remarks, the Vice President of the Foundation, Mrs. Binta Adisa reiterated the commitment of the foundation to ameliorating their plight, noting that the opening of the orphanage home marks a significant step in drumming up support for disadvantaged and less privileged children and women in the society.

