Sisters keep mother’s body for nine days

Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

Residents of Universal Road, by Medical Store Road, Okhoro in Benin, Edo State, were speechless when they discovered the decomposing body of a septuagenarian in an apartment, nine days after her death.

 

The strange aspect of it  is that two daughters of the 78-year-old woman, Mrs. Agbenese Oshoma, knew of their mother’s death but kept the news to themselves for the whole nine days, until the offensive odour from their house forced neighbours to go to the house where they discovered the decomposing body.

 

The two children, Grace Osagede (60) and  her sister, Theresa Suberu (58), told the neighbours that they were instructed by the Lord not to disclose their mother’s death to anybody.

 

The sisters went about their normal daily chores inside the house while their mother’s corpse rotted away as they made no attempt to embalm the body. The older sister, Grace, told the people that she had instructions from the Lord not to disclose their mother’s death to anybody.

 

Theresa also said her elder sister asked her not to tell anyone as “instructed by the Lord”.

The neighbours and the landlord of the building made arrangements to evaluate the body to a morgue while the police were invited. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kotongs Bello, confirmed the incident.

