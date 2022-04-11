Sit-at-home: 2 killed, Sienna razed as enforcers storm Enugu Motor park

At least two persons were reportedly shot dead and a Sienna bus burnt by hoodlums said to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home in Enugu.

Driver of the burnt Sienna, who escaped with his life, narrated how the hoodlums stormed the park while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

The driver, who is used to loading very early every Monday to beat the sit-at-home said he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived in a mini bus.

He said he felt they were armed robbers mad continued to move away from the vicinity as quick as he could.

By the time he looked back to see what happening his Sienna was up in flames.

Two persons were reported to have been shot dead during the attack which lasted a few minutes.

It is believed that one of the victims is suspected to be a passenger.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Daniel Ndukwe ASP was contacted through a text message as he requested but didn’t reply as at the time of this report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...