Sit-at-home: Ebonyi LG Chairman escapes death as gunmen kill his 3 brothers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Elder Steve Orogwu escaped death Tuesday night as unknown gunmen invaded his countryhome killing three of his brothers.

According to online newspaper, EverydayNews that the hoodlums stormed the Chairman’s home in Ekpaomaka late Tuesday night but didn’t meet him at home.

The Invaders reportedly shot dead three of his brothers as well as a neighbour whose identities were not yet clear as at the time of this report.

Sources confirmed that the corpses of the victims were taken to a mortuary in Abakaliki same night.

It was learnt that the Tuesday sit-at-home was not successful in Abakaliki as movements were reported.

Heavy police presence and that of other security agents helped maintain normalcy.

When contacted the Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lovet Odah (SP) said she was away on official assignment but promised to get her deputy to confirm and issue a statement.

 

Reporter

