Metro & Crime

Sit-at-home: Enugu grounded as residents desert streets 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Again, residents of Enugu State have stayed away from the streets, shops, banks and markets in apparent obedience to a sit-at-home ordered every Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Biafra self determinist group had announced that it would be observing the sit-at-home every Monday throughout South East and parts of South South zones of Nigeria, until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while undergoing trial for treasonable felony, is released.

Monday, being the third week, economic activities in Enugu State, South East Nigeria was completely shutdown even as the leadership of IPOB, had earlier announced the suspension of the sit-at-home order.

Some members of the group, as well as Nnamdi Kanu’s family had opposed the Monday sit-at-home, with some preferring that it should only be observed during court days of their leader, Kanu.

But the original order appears to have assumed a life of its own as the masses of the state are now self-enforcing the order, some out of self volition while others for fear of the unknown.

There are many residents of South East, who would ordinarily want to go about their businesses, but for fear of being attacked by hoodlums as witnessed three weeks ago during the first sit-at-home.

A visit by our Correspondent to the popular Ogbete Main Market, Peace Park, Enugu North LGA secretariat Okpara Avenue and Tunnel Roundabout showed that these spots that are usually very busy were all looking like a ghost town as there was no activity going on there.

The story is the same at the popular Nowas Junction and Timber market in Abakpa as the banks, filling stations and markets in these areas were completely deserted.

There were heavy security presence in these areas that were cordial in their approach and ensuring that law and order are maintained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Man arraigned for defrauding job seekers of N1.7m

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A 55-year-old man, Abayomi Ishola, has been arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding job seekers of N1.7 million. About 20 people were said to have fallen prey to the suspected fraudster who claimed to specialise in helping people secure employment.   Ishola was arraigned by the police on a two-count charge […]
Metro & Crime

Police nab 4-man robbery gang in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Police crack team in conjunction with local vigilante have arrested a four man armed robbery gang at MTN Road by Pipeline in Sapele, Delta State.   The gang members include, 25 year old James Wisdom, a.k.a Young Diamond, Peter Ayodele, 22, Ikolo Micheal, 18 and Francis Success, 26 years old.   The Police Public […]
Metro & Crime

Five killed by herdsmen in a night attack on Nasarawa community

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 No fewer than five persons have reportedly killed following Wednesday night attack by suspected herdsmen on Gidan Sule Community in Kadarko district of Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. A source said a family of five were killed during the attack. The source, who preferred anonymity, gaves the names of the murdered family […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica