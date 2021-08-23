Sit-at-home: Enugu grounded as residents desert streets 

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Again, residents of Enugu State have stayed away from the streets, shops, banks and markets in apparent obedience to a sit-at-home ordered every Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Biafra self determinist group had announced that it would be observing the sit-at-home every Monday throughout South East and parts of South South zones of Nigeria, until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while undergoing trial for treasonable felony, is released.

Monday, being the third week, economic activities in Enugu State, South East Nigeria was completely shutdown even as the leadership of IPOB, had earlier announced the suspension of the sit-at-home order.

Some members of the group, as well as Nnamdi Kanu’s family had opposed the Monday sit-at-home, with some preferring that it should only be observed during court days of their leader, Kanu.

But the original order appears to have assumed a life of its own as the masses of the state are now self-enforcing the order, some out of self volition while others for fear of the unknown.

There are many residents of South East, who would ordinarily want to go about their businesses, but for fear of being attacked by hoodlums as witnessed three weeks ago during the first sit-at-home.

A visit by our Correspondent to the popular Ogbete Main Market, Peace Park, Enugu North LGA secretariat Okpara Avenue and Tunnel Roundabout showed that these spots that are usually very busy were all looking like a ghost town as there was no activity going on there.

The story is the same at the popular Nowas Junction and Timber market in Abakpa as the banks, filling stations and markets in these areas were completely deserted.

There were heavy security presence in these areas that were cordial in their approach and ensuring that law and order are maintained.

