Sit-at-home: Gunmen invade Imo school, chase WASCE candidates away

Unknown gunmen have attacked the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State following the declaration of sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The armed men reportedly invaded the school premises when some students were participating in the ongoing 2021 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and stopped the exercise.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as of press time but it was learnt that five hoodlums destroyed some properties during the attack

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Mike Abattam, could not take his calls or to respond to text messages forwarded to him.

Recall that IPOB had ordered that the region must observe sit-at-home every Monday in solidarity for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

