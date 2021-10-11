Metro & Crime

Sit-at-home: Gunmen shoot UNTH security personnel, torch commercial bus in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

Residents of Enugu State Monday continued to obey the cancelled sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for fear of attack by hoodlums.

This is despite the resolution of South East governors and leaders to end the sit-at-home as announced after their last meeting in Enugu last week.

Commercial and social activities were grounded in most parts of Enugu State on Monday, even as a middle-aged man, whose identity was unknown at press time narrowly, escaped death when he was shot by masked gunmen apparently enforcing the weekly sit-at-home at Enugu.

At the university town of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), a commercial bus was equally torched by hoodlums.

The gunshot victim, who was said to be a security staff of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, was reportedly returning from work in the morning with his tricycle (keke), when he was shot at the popular Four Corners Junction in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The security officer was accosted by three masked men on a motorcycle, who shot at him, apparently thinking he was a commercial tricycle operator.

But he miraculously survived and was rushed to hospital where he was said to be responding to treatment.

The victim, who didn’t mention his name, said: “I have passed Four Corners and I was told not to follow there, while I was about turning, the men riding on an Okada (motorbike) followed me, one of them passed me while the other person shot me.

“One of them asked their leader if they should just finish me, but their leader said no.”

Meanwhile hoodlums equally set ablaze a commercial bus along the University Road in Nsukka.

The incident which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. caused fear and panic amongst residents in the community.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have escaped unhurt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi PDP crisis: Court sacks Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Thursday sacked the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Chief Fred Udeogu. The court described the committee as illegal and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Caretaker Committee constituted by the national leadership of the PDP to […]
Metro & Crime

Council polls: Ensure early deployment of materials, YIAGA Africa urges LASIEC

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu As residents of Lagos State go to the polls to elect chairmen, vice-chairmen and councilors tomorrow, YIAGA Africa has advised the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to ensure early deployment of electoral materials in the state’s council elections. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, director of programmes, YIAGA Africa, Cynthia […]
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as trailer plunges from Oshodi Bridge

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Several pedestrians and motorists yesterday escaped death as a trailer plunged into the BRT bus terminal at Oshodi in Lagos. The trailer with registration number KTU 437 XU damaged infrastructure at the bus terminal.   The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said efforts were ongoing to remove the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica