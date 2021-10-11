Sit-at-home: Gunmen shoot UNTH security personnel, torch commercial bus in Enugu

Residents of Enugu State Monday continued to obey the cancelled sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for fear of attack by hoodlums.

This is despite the resolution of South East governors and leaders to end the sit-at-home as announced after their last meeting in Enugu last week.

Commercial and social activities were grounded in most parts of Enugu State on Monday, even as a middle-aged man, whose identity was unknown at press time narrowly, escaped death when he was shot by masked gunmen apparently enforcing the weekly sit-at-home at Enugu.

At the university town of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), a commercial bus was equally torched by hoodlums.

The gunshot victim, who was said to be a security staff of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, was reportedly returning from work in the morning with his tricycle (keke), when he was shot at the popular Four Corners Junction in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The security officer was accosted by three masked men on a motorcycle, who shot at him, apparently thinking he was a commercial tricycle operator.

But he miraculously survived and was rushed to hospital where he was said to be responding to treatment.

The victim, who didn’t mention his name, said: “I have passed Four Corners and I was told not to follow there, while I was about turning, the men riding on an Okada (motorbike) followed me, one of them passed me while the other person shot me.

“One of them asked their leader if they should just finish me, but their leader said no.”

Meanwhile hoodlums equally set ablaze a commercial bus along the University Road in Nsukka.

The incident which occurred at about 7:30 a.m. caused fear and panic amongst residents in the community.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have escaped unhurt.

