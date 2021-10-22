Sit-at-home: Hoodlums set articulated vehicle, shop ablaze in Enugu

Hoodlums yesterday set an articulated vehicle and a provision shop ablaze in Enugu, Enugu State. The incident happened at Eke Obinagu, Emene along Enugu- Abakaliki road. No one or group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is believed that the hoodlums were apparently trying to enforce the sitat- home order declared for yesterday due to the court appearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. But IPOB had severally dissociated itself from such callous acts and violence.

It was gathered that the truck was heading to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, when it was attacked, set ablaze and looted around 3.30am. Efforts to get the police react to the incident were unsuccessful as the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on his cell phone as it was switched off.

